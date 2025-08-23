Levante Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Match Prediction, Players To Watch

Rashford made his LaLiga debut in Barca's win over Mallorca last week, becoming the first English player to make a league appearance for the Blaugrana since Gary Lineker

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Marcus-Rashford
Marcus Rashford on his Barca debut
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barca signed Marcus Rashford on-loan from Man United

  • Barca won their opening game of the La Liga season

  • Flick is expecting Rashford to have a 'fantastic' season

Hansi Flick is anticipating a "fantastic" season from Marcus Rashford, who the German believes has a lot to offer Barcelona.

Rashford joined Barca earlier in the summer on a season-long loan move from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old made his LaLiga debut in Barca's win over Mallorca last week, becoming the first English player to make a league appearance for the Blaugrana since Gary Lineker.

Though he did not manage to get a shot off, Rashford created two chances in Barca's 3-0 win.

And Flick is sure Rashford can deliver this campaign.

"He gives us more options," Flick said of Rashford ahead of Barca's clash with Levante on Saturday.

"He feels more comfortable as a left winger, but his qualities — his first touch, his speed — help us a lot in our style of play.

Barcelona's Raphinha - null
Ballon d'Or: Prestigious Award Nomination 'A Victory' For Barcelona Star Raphinha

BY Stats Perform

"We can look forward to enjoying a fantastic Marcus Rashford this season."

Rashford is likely to have to settle for a rotation role at Barca, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal holding down regular starting positions on the flanks.

Yamal scored a stunner against Mallorca, and celebrated by mimicking a crown being placed on his head.

That drew some criticism, but Flick fiercely defended the teenager.

"I don’t care what people say about my team," Flick said of Yamal. 

"He’s 18 years old and a fantastic player. I will help him grow in the right way, and that’s what matters. From what I see in his behaviour, everything is very good."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Levante – Jeremy Toljan

Levante's season began with a 2-1 loss to Alaves. Toljan scored their goal in the defeat, becoming the third German player to score a goal for the club in LaLiga, after Christian Lell in 2012-13 and Shkodran Mustafi in 2021-22.

But Levante will have to improve in attack if they are to get anything against Barca. They had only nine touches in the opposition's box against Alaves, equalling their lowest tally in a match in their previous LaLiga campaign in 2021-22 (nine in September 2021 against Celta Vigo).

Barcelona – Raphinha

Last week, Raphinha became the first Brazilian player to score Barca's first goal in a LaLiga season since Ronaldinho against Athletic Bilbao in September 2007.

With his goal and assist against Mallorca, he reached 100 goal involvements for Barca in all competitions (55 goals and 45 assists).

MATCH PREDICTION: BARCELONA WIN

Levante have won their last two home games in LaLiga, while the last time they strung together three or more wins at the Ciutat de Valencia in the competition was in January 2021.

But Barca have won six of their last seven matches against newly promoted teams in LaLiga (L1), with their only defeat in this run coming in a 0-1 home loss to Leganes in December 2024. Indeed, they have won each of their last five away matches against such teams.

Indeed, Barca have not lost on any of their last 16 visits to teams from the Valencian Community in LaLiga (W14 D2), after losing three of their previous six away games against these teams in the competition (W1 D2).

The Blaugrana have lost two of their last five visits to Levante in LaLiga (W2 D1), after not losing any of their previous nine away games against Levante in the competition (W5 D4).

Levante have not won any of their last five matches against Barcelona in LaLiga (D1 L4), since a 3-1 victory in November 2019.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Levante - 12.4%

Barcelona - 70.5%

Draw - 17.1%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  2. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan Recalled As Bangladesh Name Squad

  5. Priyansh Arya Hopes For Ranji Trophy Debut After Record-Breaking IPL 2025 Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  3. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  4. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  2. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  3. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  4. EU’s Top Diplomat Warns Ukraine Land Concessions Would Be “Putin’s Trap”

  5. NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Passes Away In London At 94

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance