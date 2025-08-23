Levante Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Match Prediction, Players To Watch

Barca signed Marcus Rashford on-loan from Man United
Barca won their opening game of the La Liga season
Flick is expecting Rashford to have a 'fantastic' season
Hansi Flick is anticipating a "fantastic" season from Marcus Rashford, who the German believes has a lot to offer Barcelona.
Rashford joined Barca earlier in the summer on a season-long loan move from Manchester United.
The 27-year-old made his LaLiga debut in Barca's win over Mallorca last week, becoming the first English player to make a league appearance for the Blaugrana since Gary Lineker.
Though he did not manage to get a shot off, Rashford created two chances in Barca's 3-0 win.
And Flick is sure Rashford can deliver this campaign.
"He gives us more options," Flick said of Rashford ahead of Barca's clash with Levante on Saturday.
"He feels more comfortable as a left winger, but his qualities — his first touch, his speed — help us a lot in our style of play.
"We can look forward to enjoying a fantastic Marcus Rashford this season."
Rashford is likely to have to settle for a rotation role at Barca, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal holding down regular starting positions on the flanks.
Yamal scored a stunner against Mallorca, and celebrated by mimicking a crown being placed on his head.
That drew some criticism, but Flick fiercely defended the teenager.
"I don’t care what people say about my team," Flick said of Yamal.
"He’s 18 years old and a fantastic player. I will help him grow in the right way, and that’s what matters. From what I see in his behaviour, everything is very good."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Levante – Jeremy Toljan
Levante's season began with a 2-1 loss to Alaves. Toljan scored their goal in the defeat, becoming the third German player to score a goal for the club in LaLiga, after Christian Lell in 2012-13 and Shkodran Mustafi in 2021-22.
But Levante will have to improve in attack if they are to get anything against Barca. They had only nine touches in the opposition's box against Alaves, equalling their lowest tally in a match in their previous LaLiga campaign in 2021-22 (nine in September 2021 against Celta Vigo).
Barcelona – Raphinha
Last week, Raphinha became the first Brazilian player to score Barca's first goal in a LaLiga season since Ronaldinho against Athletic Bilbao in September 2007.
With his goal and assist against Mallorca, he reached 100 goal involvements for Barca in all competitions (55 goals and 45 assists).
MATCH PREDICTION: BARCELONA WIN
Levante have won their last two home games in LaLiga, while the last time they strung together three or more wins at the Ciutat de Valencia in the competition was in January 2021.
But Barca have won six of their last seven matches against newly promoted teams in LaLiga (L1), with their only defeat in this run coming in a 0-1 home loss to Leganes in December 2024. Indeed, they have won each of their last five away matches against such teams.
Indeed, Barca have not lost on any of their last 16 visits to teams from the Valencian Community in LaLiga (W14 D2), after losing three of their previous six away games against these teams in the competition (W1 D2).
The Blaugrana have lost two of their last five visits to Levante in LaLiga (W2 D1), after not losing any of their previous nine away games against Levante in the competition (W5 D4).
Levante have not won any of their last five matches against Barcelona in LaLiga (D1 L4), since a 3-1 victory in November 2019.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Levante - 12.4%
Barcelona - 70.5%
Draw - 17.1%