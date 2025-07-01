Inter Milan 0-2 Fluminense, FIFA Club World Cup: Martinez Asks Calhanoglu To Leave After CWC Exit

The Champions League runners-up were dumped out of FIFA's revamped tournament at the last-16 stage on Monday, as they lost 2-0 to Fluminense in Charlotte

Lautaro Martinez was furious after Inter's defeat
Lautaro Martinez has told Inter's wantaway players to leave after their Club World Cup elimination, in comments club president Giuseppe Marotta believes were aimed at Hakan Calhanoglu. 

The Champions League runners-up were dumped out of FIFA's revamped tournament at the last-16 stage on Monday, as they lost 2-0 to Fluminense in Charlotte.

German Cano and Hercules were on target as Fluminense became the second non-European club to reach the quarter-finals, after Palmeiras.

Brazilian clubs now have more victories (three) than defeats (two) against European clubs at this year's Club World Cup (also two draws).

No player at the tournament has had more shots (15) or hit the woodwork more often (three times) than Martinez, who scored twice in the group stage.

He cut an agitated figure in his post-match interview with DAZN, questioning the desire of certain team-mates and saying some players should leave the club.

"It definitely hurts; this was our last target, with the little strength we had. We left everything out there," the Argentina international said.

"Me, first of all, I'm sorry for the group, we didn't want to lose. Here you have to want to stay, we are fighting for our goals. Those who don't want to stay must leave. 

"I saw many things that I didn't like. As captain, I want to fight for goals and we are an important team. 

"We have won before, and I want to continue like this. Those who want to stay can stay, while those who don't want to stay, goodbye."

Remarkably, Nerazzurri president Marotta later claimed Martinez's comments were aimed at Calhanoglu, who has reportedly asked to join Galatasaray and missed Monday's match after sustaining a calf issue.

"I reiterate that finishing second is not a failure; In sport it can still be a target. Many strong competitors in recent years have finished second," Marotta told Sport Mediaset. 

"Lautaro's intervention was significant, as the captain. It must motivate us and bring a sense of belonging. 

"When a player shows that he wants to leave, he will find the door wide open. This speech, I say, refers to Calhanoglu. 

"But let's not put the cross on him, we have to talk to him in the coming weeks and if he wants to go, we will listen.

"Lautaro was referring to issues of this type with his team-mates, it's a team sport."

