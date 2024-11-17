WSL: Chelsea Coach Sonia Bompastor Celebrates Historic Man City Win - 'Every Record Has To Be Broken'

Sonia Bompastor says "every record has to be broken" after becoming the first manager in Women's Super League history to win their first seven games. (More Football News)
Chelsea maintained their perfect start to life under Bompastor on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over title rivals Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
In a tight affair, it took two goals in four minutes from Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten late in the second half to wrap up the points for the Blues, who leapfrogged City to the top of the WSL table.
Chelsea are just the third team in the WSL to ever win each of their opening seven games of a campaign after City in 2017-18 (finished second) and Arsenal in 2018-19 (finished first).
While Bompastor admitted she did not care too much for personal records, she was delighted with how the team pushed to ensure they would come out on top.
"Every record has to be broken," Bompastor told Sky Sports. "Every game is an opportunity for the opposition to break that record.
"I don't care about myself. The players are doing great. I'm so proud of them.
"I really liked the performance, especially more in the second half. The girls were great tonight.
"We could have scored earlier in the game, but two goals against Man City in the second half and a clean sheet. I think that is a great performance and a great result.
"Sometimes [in the first half] we had time on the ball and space, and we were rushing our decisions. This is what we spoke about at half-time and in the second half, we were more efficient. We had the opportunities, and we scored two great goals."
Erin Cuthbert was one of the standout players for the Blues as she orchestrated things from midfield. She won nine duels (out of 11), more than any other Chelsea player.
It was perhaps not the most memorable game between the top two, but the Scotland international believes it proved Bompastor's mentality to winning games.
"It was a different type of performance. We have dominated a lot of games possession-wise, but tonight we were happy to sit behind the ball, be compact," she told BBC Sport.
"It was more of a traditional performance, but Sonia is a winner and will do whatever it takes to win, and we got the tactics spot on today.
"We are loving [playing under Bompastor]. Emma [Hayes] left some brilliant foundations, and Sonia has added to that."