Football

Manchester City 0-2 Chelsea, WSL: Gareth Taylor Vows To Bounce Back After Top Spot Slip

Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten both scored in the space of four minutes late in the second half as defending champions Chelsea condemned City to their first league defeat and leapfrogged them to the summit

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Manchester City vs Chelsea, WSL Gareth Taylor
Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor.
info_icon

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor vowed his side will bounce back after they relinquished the lead in the Women's Super League with a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. (More Football News)

Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten both scored in the space of four minutes late in the second half as defending champions Chelsea condemned City to their first league defeat and leapfrogged them to the summit. 

Sonia Bompastor's side now have a two-point lead at the top and a game in hand over City, but Taylor was confident his side will continue fighting the Blues for the WSL title. 

"We've always done really well on the occasions we have lost, and we don't lose often. It's a tight challenge," Taylor told Sky Sports after the match. 

"We are coming to a team that has done well over the years. We will bounce back for certain. The league is never won in November.

"Football is about getting kicked, and it's how you get back up. We are right up there."

The game looked to be heading for a draw for the most part before Ramirez and Reiten struck in the 75th and 79th minutes respectively, as Chelsea ended the game with an xG of 0.85, compared to City's 0.56. 

"It was a game of errors from both teams. In the first half, they made more errors, and we could have capitalised. In the second, we evened it up. We were in control of the game but towards the 70-minute mark, it was looking like a 0-0," Taylor added. 

"We weren't functioning in the final third. We needed to turn our moments into better opportunities. We got caught, and before you know it, the game is taken away from us."

Alessia Russo and Frida Maanum both scored for Arsenal - null
Tottenham 0-3 Arsenal, WSL: Gunners Stay Unbeaten Under Slegers With Derby Rout

BY Stats Perform

Taylor was once again without Lauren Hemp for the crunch clash and the City manager said that a return date has not been set for the attacker, who has registered five assists in the WSL this season.  

"When you lose a player of Lauren's ability, it is going to be a problem for anyone," Taylor told BBC Sport. 

"We still have good players in there. I can't give you a timescale on Lauren because I don't know."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs England, 4th T20I: Hope-Lewis Power WI Past 219-Run Target In Gros Islet Runfest
  2. IND Tour Of AUS 2024: Reasons For India's Debacle Against NZ, Lessons To Learn Before Perth Test
  3. PCB Central Contracts: Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz Dropped In Bold Revamp Of Pakistan Women's Cricket
  4. India Tour Of Australia 2024: Shubman Gill Fractures Left Thumb, Doubtful For Perth Test
  5. Ranji Trophy: Shami's Seven-wicket Comeback Hands Bengal Thrilling Win Over MP
Football News
  1. Nations League: Netherlands Blank Hungary 4-0 To Storm Into Quarter-Finals
  2. Germany 7-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Julian Nagelsmann Claims Biggest Victory Of His DFB-Elf Tenure
  3. WSL: Chelsea Coach Sonia Bompastor Celebrates Historic Man City Win - 'Every Record Has To Be Broken'
  4. Manchester City 0-2 Chelsea, WSL: Gareth Taylor Vows To Bounce Back After Top Spot Slip
  5. England Football: Lee Carsley Backs 'Young Lions' To Roar Under Incoming Boss Thomas Tuchel
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Levels Score Against Czechia, Keeps Poland In Semi-Final Hunt
  2. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Casper Ruud To Set Up Title Clash With Taylor Fritz
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule & Rafael Nadal's Farewell Match - Everything You Need To Know
  4. ATP Finals: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Reach Championship Match
  5. Davis Cup: Rafael Nadal 'Couldn't Ask For More' Ahead Of Final Career Event
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Do-Or-Die Match For Both Sides
  2. China Vs Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  4. Senior Hockey National Championship 2024: Odisha Beat Haryana To Claim First-Ever Title
  5. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Successfully Test-Fires Long-Range Hypersonic Missile As Major Military Advancement
  2. Delhi: AQI Records 'Severe' Category For 5th Day; Total Fines Of Rs 5.85 Cr Imposed
  3. Manipur: Protesters Vandalise Houses Of MLAs After 6 Bodies Found; Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley
  4. In Defence Of BAB And His Cartoons
  5. Supreme Court's Verdict On Demolition A Victory For Justice And Rule Of Law
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Targets Netanyahu's Home Again, Families Of Gaza Hostages Continue Protest
  2. China: Eight Killed, 17 Injured In Knife Attack By Vocational School Student
  3. Georgia: Election Chief Doused In Paint As Protests Continue Following Parliamentary Vote
  4. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  5. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws