Football

Hungary 1-1 Germany, Nations League: Late Penalty Forces Visitors To Settle For A Draw

Germany extended their run of scoring in Nations League matches to seven consecutive games with their 1-1 draw in Budapest

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Dominik-Szoboszlai
Dominik Szoboszlai
info_icon

Germany were denied victory away to Hungary in their final Nations League group game after conceding a 99th-minute equaliser to a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty. (More Football News)

Julian Nagelsmann made nine changes from Germany's 7-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina last time out, with this match confirmed as a dead rubber before kick-off, and they struggled for fluency in the first half.

Germany failed to have a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes and lost the xG battle 0.51-0.17.

Things soon picked up, with Leroy Sane having a goal disallowed following a VAR review before Kai Havertz hit the post with a volley just three minutes later, having only come on as a substitute a minute before. They had their goal after 76 minutes when Felix Nmecha was quickest to react to a rebound to score his first international goal.

But Hungary were not to be denied after appeals for a penalty in the 97th minute for an alleged handball against Robin Koch. Following a VAR review, the spot kick was given and Szoboszlai earned a point for the hosts.

Germany's position as winners of Group A3 had already been secured prior to this match, as had Hungary's finishing place of third. Nagelsmann's side will now advance to the Nations League quarter-final, where they will face a second-placed side from League A. Hungary, meanwhile, will face a second-placed side from League B in a relegation play-off.

Data debrief: Germany keep scoring streak going

Germany extended their run of scoring in Nations League matches to seven consecutive games with their 1-1 draw in Budapest.

Nagelsmann's side conclude their group campaign with 18 goals in six matches, helped by their 7-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina last time out.

Following their draw today, Germany have now scored in 12 straight matches, including friendlies.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  3. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  4. India Stake Claim As One Of The Most Dominating T20I Side Ever With An Incredible 2024
  5. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
Football News
  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Scores To Help Argentina Beat Peru 1-0 In Buenos Aires
  2. Serie A: Genoa Confirm Sacking Of Head Coach Alberto Gilardino
  3. Hungary 1-1 Germany, Nations League: Late Penalty Forces Visitors To Settle For A Draw
  4. UEFA Nations League: Wales Promotion 'Hasn't Sunk In' For Bellamy After 4-1 Iceland Win
  5. Neymar Should Have Won Five Ballons D'or, Claims Gianluigi Buffon
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
  2. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Slovakia Down Great Britain To Advance To Final
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini 'Gave Everything' To Take Italy Into Final
  5. Roger Federer Pays Tribute To Rafael Nadal's Epic Career: 'You Made The Whole Tennis World Proud'
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  2. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  3. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  4. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China
  5. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Maharashtra, Parties Bet On Lady Luck
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Phase 2 Voting Underway In 38 Seats; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  3. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins For All 288 Seats; Over 4000 Candidates In Fray
  4. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins In 15 Assembly Seats Across 4 States
  5. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
World News
  1. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  2. 'Coffin Rally' In Manipur, 1000 Days Of Ukraine War And More | November 19 News Wrap
  3. Ukraine Fires 6 US-Made Missiles Into Russia’s Bryansk Region
  4. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  5. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins For All 288 Seats; Over 4000 Candidates In Fray
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Phase 2 Voting Underway In 38 Seats; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins In 15 Assembly Seats Across 4 States
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood