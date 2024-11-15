Football

Mbappe Going Through Tough Patch, Excluded From France's Nations League Squad, Says Deschamps

Mbappe has scored eight goals in 15 appearances since joining Real Madrid, but he has hit the back of the net just once in his last six outings

Kylian-Mbappe
France captain Kylian Mbappe
Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappe is "going through a period that is not the happiest of his career", which is why he is not included in France's Nations League squad. (More Sports News)

Les Bleus were frustrated on Thursday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Israel in front of a record-worst attendance at the Stade de France.

Despite the disjointed performance, France booked their place in the quarter-final of the Nations League with a game to spare.

However, post-match discussions came back around to Mbappe's absence and Deschamps' decision to leave him out of the squad.

Mbappe has scored eight goals in 15 appearances since joining Real Madrid, but he has hit the back of the net just once in his last six outings. Deschamps reiterated that he believed leaving his captain at home was the best decision for the player during this international break.

"He's not here, so I'll tell you what I already said. Leave him alone," Deschamps said. "I said what I had to say.

"Sometimes it's good not to say too much. There's no sanction. It's factual. He's in a complicated situation, I'm behind him.

"He's going through a period that's not the happiest of his career. Despite everything, he wanted to come. I think it's better for him at the moment. Everyone has the right to have a complicated period.

"There's the physical aspect, the psychological aspect too. There are constant interpretations, whether I speak or I don't speak. So, I'm careful to weigh my words. Either I say something, or I say nothing. I didn't say anything but I'm not going to get into debates."

France dominated against Israel, having 24 shots, eight of which were on target, as they created 2.22 expected goals.

They also had 72 touches in the opposition box, compared to the visitors' two, and 94 final third entries, though they struggled to find a way through a resolute Israel side.

Deschamps was frustrated by the lack of goals in particular and expects to make changes for their final Nations League group stage match against Italy on Sunday.

"I can't be satisfied with what we produced. We should have won. We're capable of doing better," Deschamps added.

"We could have done more against an opponent that was very compact and wasted a lot of time. We had the chances to win, but we weren't efficient enough. There was much more energy in the second half, but we still couldn't score.

"I need to take stock. There will definitely be some changes.

"I'll wait until the final training session on Saturday. Playing three days later is never easy, and there's fatigue, which is normal and not an excuse, but the players' bodies are under strain."

