Germany 7-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Julian Nagelsmann Claims Biggest Victory Of His DFB-Elf Tenure

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann was impressed by his team after they inflicted a heavy 7-0 defeat on Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League. (More Football News)
The thumping win in Freiburg secured top spot for the Germans in Group A3, with Nagelsmann's side now five points clear of second-placed Netherlands with one game to go.
Florian Wirtz and Tim Kleindienst netted two each, while Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane were also on target in the victory that was Germany's biggest win since Nagelsmann took charge in September 2023.
The former Bayern Munich manager, who replaced Hansi Flick, failed to take hosts Germany past the quarter-finals in the summer's Euros, but his side now have a chance of securing their first silverware under the 37-year-old.
"We have no injuries from the game and our counter-pressing was extraordinarily good," Nagelsmann said after the game.
"And then to score seven goals against an opponent sitting so deep is something.
"We wanted to win possession and then quickly play the ball forward, be quick in transition and find those runs, something we did not do often enough at the Euros [in June]. We did it well," he said.
Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach striker Kleindienst, who scored his first international goals at the Europa-Park Stadion, termed the experience "a dream".
The 29-year-old made his international debut in a 2-1 win against the same opposition in October.
"After trying [in the two previous games] to score, it turned out to be easy in the end. It excited me that it worked, and it was obviously a dream," Kleindienst told RTL.
"Obviously, a huge amount went to plan against Bosnia, and we had a lot of chances in the first half and could've even scored more."