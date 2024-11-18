England 5-0 Republic Of Ireland, Nations League: Kane Lauds 'Top Drawer' Carsley

Harry Kane hailed "top drawer" Lee Carsley after he closed his interim spell as England boss with a thumping win and promotion in the Nations League. (More Football News)
The Three Lions brushed aside 10-man Republic of Ireland 5-0 at Wembley on Sunday, with Kane scoring the opener before Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis all netted their first international goals.
Carsley finished with five wins and one defeat, as they finished top of Group B2, using his time in charge to give younger players opportunities in the first team ahead of Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January.
Kane believes he has stood England in good stead for the future and was pleased to finish the Nations League campaign on a high.
"A really important win for us. It has been a really good camp and two tough games," Kane told ITV Sport.
"We got the job done in Greece and again here. It was a tough first half, but we came out with more energy, and we finished it off.
"We spoke about new opportunities for new lads, and they've shown why they are here and a couple of good finishes. It was nice for Jarrod [Bowen] too to come on and score straight away.
"Thomas has a lot of players to choose from. A lot of young players that have come in and done well and some more experienced players that are injured and will be looking to come back, so there's a good balance. I'm sure he [Tuchel] will be looking at everyone.
"[Carsley] has been top drawer, him and all the staff. After the Euros, it was never going to be easy to come and go straight into the Nations League and sometimes the motivation is a bit less.
"I'm really glad we won today and finish off on a high."
Sunday's win marked the first time four players have scored their first England goal in the same game since October 1930 v Northern Ireland, when Harry Burgess, Jimmy Hampson, Sammy Crooks, Eric Houghton were on target.
Harwood-Bellis, who was the most used player by Carsley at Under-21 level, was the eighth player to be handed a debut by the former Ireland and Everton midfielder.
"It is a great day for me and my family. It's every young kid's dream to make their debut, and to score the goal is magical," the Southampton defender told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"I had a few hints yesterday that I would be needed at some point, when I got the nod to come on, I was over the moon.
"There's always a pathway and us young ones, we do believe we can get into the seniors. We know the door is open if we take our chances. I've got to thank Lee [Carsley] for calling me up and I have repaid him with a nice goal.
"Playing for my country at every level is something I take such pride in. To play for the seniors is something you dream of; it is the pinnacle of football, to do it and score is some feeling."
Gordon netted the second of England's goals with a volleyed finish, hitting the back of the net for his country for the first time from his ninth cap.
"Better late than never. It's definitely about time!" he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It was a good feeling to see it hit the net, I got to spend it with some of the lads that I have come through the England setup, that made it a bit more special.
"They made it really hard; they were defending with 11 players behind the ball, but I said to the lads, 'They can't keep up that running for 90 minutes, it is not possible'.
"I think Lee deserves a lot of credit; he fills us with so much confidence."