Football

England 5-0 Republic Of Ireland, Nations League: Kane Lauds 'Top Drawer' Carsley

Lee Carsley finished with five wins and one defeat, as England ended top of Group B2 at the Nations League ahead of Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
England captain Harry Kane and interim manager Lee Carsley
England captain Harry Kane and interim manager Lee Carsley
info_icon

Harry Kane hailed "top drawer" Lee Carsley after he closed his interim spell as England boss with a thumping win and promotion in the Nations League. (More Football News)

The Three Lions brushed aside 10-man Republic of Ireland 5-0 at Wembley on Sunday, with Kane scoring the opener before Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis all netted their first international goals.

Carsley finished with five wins and one defeat, as they finished top of Group B2, using his time in charge to give younger players opportunities in the first team ahead of Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January.

Kane believes he has stood England in good stead for the future and was pleased to finish the Nations League campaign on a high.

"A really important win for us. It has been a really good camp and two tough games," Kane told ITV Sport.

"We got the job done in Greece and again here. It was a tough first half, but we came out with more energy, and we finished it off.

"We spoke about new opportunities for new lads, and they've shown why they are here and a couple of good finishes. It was nice for Jarrod [Bowen] too to come on and score straight away.

"Thomas has a lot of players to choose from. A lot of young players that have come in and done well and some more experienced players that are injured and will be looking to come back, so there's a good balance. I'm sure he [Tuchel] will be looking at everyone.

"[Carsley] has been top drawer, him and all the staff. After the Euros, it was never going to be easy to come and go straight into the Nations League and sometimes the motivation is a bit less.

"I'm really glad we won today and finish off on a high."

Sunday's win marked the first time four players have scored their first England goal in the same game since October 1930 v Northern Ireland, when Harry Burgess, Jimmy Hampson, Sammy Crooks, Eric Houghton were on target.

Harwood-Bellis, who was the most used player by Carsley at Under-21 level, was the eighth player to be handed a debut by the former Ireland and Everton midfielder.

"It is a great day for me and my family. It's every young kid's dream to make their debut, and to score the goal is magical," the Southampton defender told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I had a few hints yesterday that I would be needed at some point, when I got the nod to come on, I was over the moon.

"There's always a pathway and us young ones, we do believe we can get into the seniors. We know the door is open if we take our chances. I've got to thank Lee [Carsley] for calling me up and I have repaid him with a nice goal.

"Playing for my country at every level is something I take such pride in. To play for the seniors is something you dream of; it is the pinnacle of football, to do it and score is some feeling."

Gordon netted the second of England's goals with a volleyed finish, hitting the back of the net for his country for the first time from his ninth cap.

"Better late than never. It's definitely about time!" he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It was a good feeling to see it hit the net, I got to spend it with some of the lads that I have come through the England setup, that made it a bit more special.

"They made it really hard; they were defending with 11 players behind the ball, but I said to the lads, 'They can't keep up that running for 90 minutes, it is not possible'.

"I think Lee deserves a lot of credit; he fills us with so much confidence."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain; ENG Clinch Series 3-1
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  3. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: SL Edge NZ By Three Wickets In Rain-Hit Pallekele Clash
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report
Football News
  1. Italy 1-3 France, Nations League: Away Win Shows 'True Face Of Team', Says Adrien Rabiot
  2. England 5-0 Republic Of Ireland, Nations League: Kane Lauds 'Top Drawer' Carsley
  3. England 5-0 Republic Of Ireland, Nations League: Carsley Keen To Help New ENG Boss Tuchel
  4. UEFA Nations League: Haaland Scores Hat-Trick As Norway Seal Promotion
  5. Women's Super League: Everton Beat Liverpool In Final Merseyside Derby At Goodison Park
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Helps Great Britain Beat Canada, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Germany Vs Canada Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Finals: When, Where To Watch 2nd Quarter-Final On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Completes Sensational Year With Turin Triumph
  5. Netherlands Vs Spain Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Quarter-Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  2. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS
  3. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  4. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan
  5. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Maharashtra, De-Ideologised Politics At Its Best
  2. Delhi Pollution: Online Classes For Students As GRAP-4 Implemented
  3. Kailash Gahlot's Resigns As Transport Minister, Quits Party; 'ED Probe Pressure', Says AAP
  4. NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-led State Govt, Amit Shah Reviews Situation In Manipur | Latest
  5. Shashi Tharoor Flags Stagnant Follower Count On X For 4 Years
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
World News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  3. Ukraine War: Biden Approves Use Of Long-Range Missiles; Russia Launches A Fierce Missile & Drone Attack
  4. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  5. Bangladesh To Seek Extradition Of Ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina From India
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws