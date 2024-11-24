Football

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 SC Freiburg: BVB 'Fully Deserved Victory', Says Manager Nuri Sahin

Dortmund remained perfect on home soil this season as they cruised to a 4-0 win at Signal Iduna Park

Borussia-Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund celebrate their third goal against Freiburg
Nuri Sahin praised Borussia Dortmund for getting "a fully deserved victory" over nine-man Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. (More Football News)

Dortmund remained perfect on home soil this season as they cruised to a 4-0 win at Signal Iduna Park after Patrick Osterhage and Junior Adamu were both sent off for the visitors.

Maximilian Bieier and Felix Nmecha scored in the first half before Julian Brandt and Jamie Gittens secured the points in the second during a dominant display as they limited Freiburg to just three shots on target at the other end.

Dortmund have now won 11 home games in a row in all competitions. Since the Bundesliga was founded, they have won more consecutive home matches in a row only once, winning 14 in a row at home in 1994.

Sahin has come under pressure recently for the Black and Yellow's less impressive away form, but he was delighted with the showing he saw from his side.

"We started very well. We controlled the spaces. We allowed very little," Sahin said.

"Overall, it was a mature performance from my boys. We scored great goals, showed good energy.

"We kept them away from our goal throughout. It was a fully deserved victory and I, as a coach, am very satisfied."

Dortmund were, however, without Serhou Guirassy, who is their top scorer in the Bundesliga with six goals, as he pulled out of the game due to a virus.

Next up for Sahin's side is a trip to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, and the head coach is hopeful he will be available for that tie.

"[Saturday] morning again, we got the bad news. Serhou tried everything to play today, but it did not work," Sahin added.

"I hope it will be enough for Zagreb. He is a very important player for us." 

