Bayern Vs Augsburg: Vincent Kompany Lauds Harry Kane's 50th Bundesliga Goal In Win

In the process, Kane netted his 50th goal in the competition, reaching the milestone in just 43 appearances, smashing the previous record of 50 set by Erling Haaland during his time at Borussia Dortmund

Harry Kane celebrates against Augsburg
Vincent Kompany quipped it was "typical Harry Kane" after the England captain netted his 50th Bundesliga goal in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Augsburg. (More Sports News)

Kane scored all of Bayern's goals in Friday's victory, as Kompany's side went, at least temporarily, eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

In the process, Kane netted his 50th goal in the competition, reaching the milestone in just 43 appearances, smashing the previous record of 50 set by Erling Haaland during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Two of Kane's goals came from the penalty spot, before he rounded off his hat-trick in the 95th minute with a deft header after he had exquisitely controlled Leon Goretzka's lobbed pass.

"It was typical Harry Kane," Kompany said. "He had situations in the first half where he could maybe have done better.

"But a player like him can score at any moment, he went on to score three."

Joshua Kimmich hailed Kane's composure from the penalty spot.

"I've never seen him miss one," Kimmich said.

"In general we have complete faith in him and he repays that faith. To take and score a penalty like that is a real quality. It's always regarded as easy from the outside but it's quite extraordinary."

Ten of Kane's 50 Bundesliga goals have come from penalties, while 32 of them have been with his right foot, nine with his left and nine with his head.

Kane is also the quickest Bayern player to hit 50 league goals for the club, surpassing Robert Lewandowski's previous record of 64 games by a staggering 21 matches.

The 31-year-old has netted every 75 minutes on average.

"We said at half-time we should just keep going and create chances," Kane told reporters.

"Thankfully we got the penalty and from there the game opened up.

"We have a big week ahead with PSG in the Champions League, then Dortmund, then [Bayer] Leverkusen in the cup.

"We're in a good moment, we're feeling good and should just keep the momentum up."

Bayern's dominance was reflected in the match stats, with Kompany's team having 33 shots to Augsburg's two, getting 14 of them on target, and accumulating 3.77 expected goals (xG) while giving up just 0.1 at the other end.

But Kompany says there is much more to come.

"It's normal for it not to be easy – after all it's a Bundesliga game," he said.

"We had 33 attempts at goal and very often found ourselves inside their box. But we remained patient and continued to show that we wanted to score goals.

"When you're in the penalty area as often as we were, it's normal that there will be a penalty given at some point.

"I'm never satisfied because I want us to always be improving. I know how important the win was tonight, and I can really appreciate it."

