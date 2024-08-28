La Liga: Patience Is The Key, Says Michel After Girona's Underwhelming Start

Girona head coach Michel has called for patience following his side's lacklustre start to the La Liga season ahead of their meeting with Osasuna on Thursday. (More Football News)
Michel led the Catalan side to a third place finish in the division last year, but they have taken one point from their first two games, including a 3-0 loss to Atletico Madrid last time out.
Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Koke's strikes inflicted Girona's heaviest defeat since a 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid back in February.
But Michel is unconcerned by his team's recent results, however, he acknowledged that his players are far from where they want to be in their preparations.
"I look at the process, the performance, not the results," Michel said."I think we're far from our best, but I'm convinced we'll play a great game (on Thursday).
"The team is ready. Atletico are one of the big candidates (to win) LaLiga. We're not so bad like it may have looked like..."
Due to their impressive displays which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history last year, a number of Girona's star performers have departed the club.
Last season's top scorer, Artem Dovbyk, left for Serie A side Roma, while winger Savinho, who was on loan last season, has joined Manchester City.
Aleix Garcia was also signed by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, with Michel having to delve into the market to try and fill those gaps.
Girona have strengthened with 10 new additions, the most recent of which was announced last week as Watford's Yaser Asprilla joined for a club-record fee.
Despite being backed by the wealth of their Abu Dhabi owners, Girona are unable to spend the finances compared to Pep Guardiola's side, who headline their City Football Group stable.
However, Michel has called on supporters to get behind his players to help them return to form, starting on Thursday night at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.
"We need the fans and the best version of ourselves," Michel said.
"Last year we had a great communion, the fans helped us to win points at home. That's why I ask our fans to be with us, together we are stronger.
"We have not been able to work as we wanted with this new group together in the close season.
"The team understands what we want, but it's true that we need to connect more. I am convinced that we will do it quickly."