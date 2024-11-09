La Liga: Michel Says Congested Schedule Adding To Girona's Injury Troubles

Michel says it is easier to pick Girona's starting line-ups due to their mounting injury problems, as the players struggle to cope with the packed schedule. (More Football News)
Girona, who had never qualified for the Champions League in their 94-year history, secured a place in the European competition by finishing third in Laliga last season.
But playing matches across competitions with minimal time to rest has taken its toll, with Girona sitting 12th in LaLiga ahead of Sunday's trip to Getafe.
They have won just four matches in LaLiga this season, and only notched one victory in four Champions League matches, suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to PSV on Wednesday in what was Michel's 150th game in charge of Girona.
"It's very easy to make the lineup, but it's very difficult to manage the games," he told reporters. "There is always a risk of injury, we cannot do rhythmic training and we have played every three days.
"It's complicated for everyone, but you have to face it with mentality and personality. The most important thing is to always be ourselves."
Last season's surprise package Girona have so far struggled to find form this campaign along with rising injury concerns.
Jhon Solis, Portu, Yaser Asprilla, Ivan Martin, Abel Ruiz, Viktor Tsygankov, Arnaut Danjuma, Gabriel Misehouy and Alejandro Frances are either doubts or unlikely to travel to Coliseum Stadium due to injuries.
Girona are coming off a 4-3 win over Leganés in their last LaLiga fixture and are looking to make it two wins in a row in the competition this season for only the second time, after doing so in early September (W2).
However, they have three draws and five losses in 12 league games, but Michel blamed himself for the team's underwhelming performances.
"The players always give their best on the pitch, but sometimes it is not enough to win games, like the other day in PSV," Michel said.
"When we lose, it's my responsibility. Playing every three days is difficult for everyone, but we have to face it with personality."