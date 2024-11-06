Football

UCL: Arnau Martinez Red 'Decisive' In PSV Defeat, Admit Girona's Michel And Daley Blind

Girona have also now conceded four own goals in four games in the Champions League this season, already the most by a team in a single campaign

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Girona-FC-Arnau-Martinez-PSV-Eindhoven
Girona's Arnau Martinez was sent of in Girona's 4-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven.
info_icon

Michel and Daley Blind were in agreement that Arnau Martinez's sending off was pivotal in Girona's 4-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Girona found themselves two goals down at the break thanks to strikes from Ryan Flamingo and Malik Tillman, though the LaLiga side were still in the contest. 

Michel's team managed seven shots in the first 45 minutes compared to their opponents' 13, but boasted an expected goals (xG) tally of 0.76 to PSV's 0.61. 

However, hopes of a comeback were dashed 10 minutes after the break when Martinez was shown a second yellow card before one-way traffic ensued. 

Johan Bakayoko notched PSV's third seven minutes from time before Ladislav Krejci's own-goal confirmed a disappointing result for the LaLiga outfit. 

"The first half of both teams was very good in terms of the pace of play, looking for the opponent's goal," Michel told reporters.

PSV celebrating - null
PSV 4-0 Girona, Champions League: Dutch Side Clinches First Win This Season

BY Stats Perform

"The expulsion was decisive. From there, PSV had chances and deserved to win. In this competition, the small details make a difference."

At the age of 21 years and 194 days, Martinez became the fifth-youngest Spaniard to be sent off in a Champions League match and the youngest since Gavi for Barcelona against Porto in October 2023, aged 19.

Girona have also now conceded four own goals in four games in the Champions League this season, already the most by a team in a single campaign.

They sit 26th in the Champions League table after just one win from their four games in the competition, with Sturm Graz up next for Michel's men. 

Blind echoed the thoughts of his manager at full-time, insisting his side had played well up until Martinez's dismissal. 

"The first chance was for us, but we conceded a goal from a throw-in, which cannot happen," Blind said.

"After that, we tried to play. It was an open game. We had a lot of movement when we had possession, but overall, PSV had the upper hand.

"We missed a few players through injury. It's a difficult situation. But I don't want to give that as an excuse. We need to do it with the players we have.

"We fought hard. We came out of the dressing room with good spirit. But after the red card, the game was over."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Ball Tampering Controversy: David Warner Reignites Feud, Asks For Official Statement
  2. Who Is Thomas Jack Draca? Italian Cricketer Who Has Registered His Name For IPL Mega Auction 2025
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B Toss Update: Uttarakhand Bat First Against Andhra; Vidarbha Bowl 1st In Nagpur
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update: Assam Opt To Bowl Against Tamil Nadu; Delhi Choose To Bat Against Chandigarh
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A Toss Update: Jammu And Kashmir Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Mumbai Bat 1st
Football News
  1. Liverpool 4-0 Bayer - Diaz Spoils Alonso's Homecoming - In Pics
  2. Real 1-3 Milan: Rossoneri Stun Reigning UCL Holders - In Pics
  3. UCL: 'One Game At A Time', Says Liverpool Boss Arne Slot After Win Over Bayer Leverkusen
  4. Inter Vs Arsenal: Declan Rice To Miss San Siro Trip As Gunners Welcome Back Martin Odegaard
  5. UCL: Arnau Martinez Red 'Decisive' In PSV Defeat, Admit Girona's Michel And Daley Blind
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Brampton Hindu Temple Attack: Jaishankar Says Extremist Forces 'Given Political Space' In Canada
  2. Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants In Kupwara
  3. Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead As Structure Collapses On Bullet Train Route
  4. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  5. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
Entertainment News
  1. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  2. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  3. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  4. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  5. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  4. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  5. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. Mount Fuji Gets Trademark Snowcap After Longest Delay In 130 Years
  3. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  4. What To Know About The Unprecedented Floods That Killed More Than 200 In Spain
  5. Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Wars On Gaza And Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  6. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival