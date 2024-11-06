UCL: Arnau Martinez Red 'Decisive' In PSV Defeat, Admit Girona's Michel And Daley Blind

Michel and Daley Blind were in agreement that Arnau Martinez's sending off was pivotal in Girona's 4-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Girona found themselves two goals down at the break thanks to strikes from Ryan Flamingo and Malik Tillman, though the LaLiga side were still in the contest.
Michel's team managed seven shots in the first 45 minutes compared to their opponents' 13, but boasted an expected goals (xG) tally of 0.76 to PSV's 0.61.
However, hopes of a comeback were dashed 10 minutes after the break when Martinez was shown a second yellow card before one-way traffic ensued.
Johan Bakayoko notched PSV's third seven minutes from time before Ladislav Krejci's own-goal confirmed a disappointing result for the LaLiga outfit.
"The first half of both teams was very good in terms of the pace of play, looking for the opponent's goal," Michel told reporters.
"The expulsion was decisive. From there, PSV had chances and deserved to win. In this competition, the small details make a difference."
At the age of 21 years and 194 days, Martinez became the fifth-youngest Spaniard to be sent off in a Champions League match and the youngest since Gavi for Barcelona against Porto in October 2023, aged 19.
Girona have also now conceded four own goals in four games in the Champions League this season, already the most by a team in a single campaign.
They sit 26th in the Champions League table after just one win from their four games in the competition, with Sturm Graz up next for Michel's men.
Blind echoed the thoughts of his manager at full-time, insisting his side had played well up until Martinez's dismissal.
"The first chance was for us, but we conceded a goal from a throw-in, which cannot happen," Blind said.
"After that, we tried to play. It was an open game. We had a lot of movement when we had possession, but overall, PSV had the upper hand.
"We missed a few players through injury. It's a difficult situation. But I don't want to give that as an excuse. We need to do it with the players we have.
"We fought hard. We came out of the dressing room with good spirit. But after the red card, the game was over."