La Liga: Michel Craving Bolder Approach To Halt Girona Losing Streak

Girona head coach Michel has urged his team to rediscover their attacking spark by adopting a bolder approach in the final third against Athletic Bilbao this Sunday. (More Football News)
Girona return to LaLiga action at the Estadi Montilivi following their 3-2 Champions League defeat to Feyenoord in midweek, leaving them winless in the competition.
The Blanquivermells have also struggled in the league, failing to win any of their last four matches (D2 L2), while only scoring two goals during that run.
Michel's side currently sit 13th in the standings with nine points from their first eight games, while Bilbao are up in sixth on 14 points.
Girona have lost only one of their last four against this weekend's opponents in LaLiga (W2 D1), with Michel desperate to see his side return to winning ways.
"The most important thing is the league, which is our vitality, it is where we have to perform to be able to make the club grow," Michel said.
"We need a victory with home fans so that the good feelings can turn into points."
But the Girona head coach did take on some of the blame for his side's transition to playing Champions League football this term.
After tomorrow's fixture, the Blanquivermells will have played six games in 18 days, and Michel was able to pinpoint the differences from last season to this.
"I have to be the one who adapts to the player's characteristics because otherwise they won't be comfortable on the pitch," Michel said.
"In my mind it is clear that my way of playing is good for any player, but they have to understand that they have to take a step in our game. Any player can do that.
"I'm not asking them to dribble past three defenders and score, but I do ask that they play forward and upward, that they should always look at their opponents' faces (bravely).
"We have a team that can perform very well and do things very well. We must not enter into negative dynamics."