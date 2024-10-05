Football

La Liga: Michel Craving Bolder Approach To Halt Girona Losing Streak

Girona return to LaLiga action at the Estadi Montilivi following their 3-2 Champions League defeat to Feyenoord in midweek, leaving them winless in the competition

michel-girona-football
Michel is hoping his Girona side can find their attacking spark against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday
info_icon

Girona head coach Michel has urged his team to rediscover their attacking spark by adopting a bolder approach in the final third against Athletic Bilbao this Sunday. (More Football News)

Girona return to LaLiga action at the Estadi Montilivi following their 3-2 Champions League defeat to Feyenoord in midweek, leaving them winless in the competition.

The Blanquivermells have also struggled in the league, failing to win any of their last four matches (D2 L2), while only scoring two goals during that run. 

Michel's side currently sit 13th in the standings with nine points from their first eight games, while Bilbao are up in sixth on 14 points. 

Girona have lost only one of their last four against this weekend's opponents in LaLiga (W2 D1), with Michel desperate to see his side return to winning ways. 

David Lopez in action for Girona - null
Girona 2-3 Feyenoord: David Lopez Urges Spanish Side To Fight On After Winless Champions League Start

BY Stats Perform

"The most important thing is the league, which is our vitality, it is where we have to perform to be able to make the club grow," Michel said. 

"We need a victory with home fans so that the good feelings can turn into points."

But the Girona head coach did take on some of the blame for his side's transition to playing Champions League football this term. 

After tomorrow's fixture, the Blanquivermells will have played six games in 18 days, and Michel was able to pinpoint the differences from last season to this. 

"I have to be the one who adapts to the player's characteristics because otherwise they won't be comfortable on the pitch," Michel said. 

"In my mind it is clear that my way of playing is good for any player, but they have to understand that they have to take a step in our game. Any player can do that.

"I'm not asking them to dribble past three defenders and score, but I do ask that they play forward and upward, that they should always look at their opponents' faces (bravely).

"We have a team that can perform very well and do things very well. We must not enter into negative dynamics."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures
  2. Bangladesh Vs England Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: ENG-W Spinners Choke BAN-W To Effect 21-Run Win
  3. BAN Vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup: English Spinners Engineer 21-Run Win At Sluggish Sharjah
  4. Injured Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of India Vs Bangladesh T20I Series, Tilak Varma Called Up
  5. PAK Vs ENG Tests: England's Joe Root Gears Up For Pakistan Challenge, Eyes Series Win
Football News
  1. Manchester City 3-2 Fulham: Kovacic Dedicates Double To Future Child
  2. Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool: 'Alisson Will Not Be With Us' - Arne Slot Dealt Injury Blow After Win
  3. Diego Simeone: No Negativity In Atletico Madrid Camp After Benfica Defeat
  4. EFL Championship: Norwich Crush Hull To Go Sixth, Preston Earn Impressive Point At Burnley
  5. Brentford 5-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Brilliant Bees Edge Eight-Goal Thriller
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  5. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal: 6 Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death Over Govt Not Fulfilling Their Demands
  2. Delhi: High Drama Unfolds As AAP Leaders Lay On Feet Of BJP MLAs Over Bus Marshal Issue | Details
  3. Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K, Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana
  4. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
  5. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  2. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  3. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  4. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  5. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'