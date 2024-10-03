Girona 2-3 Feyenoord: David Lopez Urges Spanish Side To Fight On After Winless Champions League Start

David Lopez's name will forever be etched in Girona history after he scored their first Champions League goal, but there was little cause for celebration for the defender after self-inflicted wounds led to a 3-2 home defeat to Feyenoord. (More Football News)
Girona’s maiden Champions League campaign started with a 1-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain two weeks ago, with goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga scoring a late own goal.
On Wednesday, two more own goals, as well as a missed penalty, saw them lose 3-2 to Feyenoord to remain without a point in Europe's premier club competition.
After just two games in the competition, Girona have already equalled the record for the most own goals conceded in a single Champions League campaign, matching Fenerbahce in 2007-08.
However, Michel's men had enough chances to take something from the game, a fact that was not lost on Lopez.
"It was a great game for the spectators in which we did everything possible to win. We created chances, we have to keep going, it's a shame," he told reporters.
"During the match we were receiving small blows that slowed us down. But I am left with the belief that we did not give up at any time."
Girona may be left with a feeling of what might have been, having enjoyed a 64% possession share and attempted 13 shots at goal.
Next up in the Champions League, they have a home fixture against Slovan Bratislava, a chance to kick-start their European season.
"In the next match we have to keep the three points here no matter what. We have enough quality in the squad to be able to do it," Lopez said.