La Liga: Barcelona Weren't Going To Sign Nico Williams, Says Joan Laporta's Advisor

The Spain international was a top target for Hansi Flick's side after playing a starring role during La Roja's Euro 2024 triumph

Williams was targeted by Barcelona after his Euro 2024 exploits.
Barcelona were not going to sign Nico Williams if his registration with LaLiga could not be guaranteed, according to Blaugrana president Joan Laporta's advisor, Enric Masip. (More Football News)

Williams netted a fine solo goal in the 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16, becoming the first player on record at the Euros (since 1980) to score, assist and complete 100% of his passes (46 from 46) in a game he started.

The Athletic Bilbao forward was then named Player of the Match after finding the net in Spain's 2-1 victory over England in the final.

Williams was expected to reunite with international team-mate Lamine Yamal at Camp Nou.

It was reported he chose to remain with Bilbao after Barca were unable to guarantee his registration with LaLiga due to complying with the salary cap, but Masip - advisor to Laporta - has refuted those claims.

"If a player who is of your interest doesn't want to move, you don't have much leeway," he told El Chiringuito. "There was not much you could do.

"It's hard for me to think that if you were going to sign Nico Williams, you wouldn't be able to register him. 

"Barca weren't going to pay €50 million or €60 million for a player if they weren't going to be able to register him. So, well, it surely would have been done."

