Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan Live Streaming, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch KYR Vs TUR Match On TV And Online

The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will see Kyrgyzstan lock horns with Turkmenistan in a crucial Group A encounter on Saturday, August 30, 2025. The match will be played at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent. Both sides will be eager to begin their campaign strongly in this Central Asian showdown, where points could prove vital in deciding who progresses further in the competition.
Kyrgyzstan, who showed sparks in recent World Cup qualifiers, will be looking to assert themselves as favorites, while Turkmenistan come in with confidence after back-to-back wins earlier this year. With Group A also featuring hosts Uzbekistan and Oman, every point will be crucial in keeping semi-final hopes alive.
Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan Head-To-Head Record
When it comes to past meetings, there’s little to separate the two teams. Since 2010, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have faced each other only twice, each winning once. Their most recent clash was a friendly in October 2016, where Kyrgyzstan edged past Turkmenistan with a 1-0 victory.
While history offers no clear favorite, recent form could tilt the balance, Turkmenistan come into this fixture on the back of two straight wins in 2025, while Kyrgyzstan have been held to draws in their last two outings.
Kyrgyzstan's Squad for CAFA Nations Cup
Goalkeepers: Erzhan Tokotaev, Artem Priadkin, Omurzak Oronbaev, Ruslan Amirov
Defenders: Valerii Kichin, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Amantur Shamurzaev, Aleksandr Mishchenko, Bektur Amangeldiev, Arlen Beksulov, Abrorbek Askarov, Aitenir Balbakov, Ulanbek Sulaimanov, Nurbol Baktybekov, Esenbek Usun Uulu, Ermek Kenzhebaev
Midfielders: Eldiiaar Zarypbekov, Nurlanbek Sarykbaev, Odilzhon Abdurakhmanov, Adilet Kanybekov, Erbol Atabaev, Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu, Magamed Uzdenov, Adil Kadyrzhanov, Amir Zhaparov, Azim Azarov, Islam Iunusov, Suiuntbek Mamyraliev
Forwards: Nurdooolot Stalbekov, Joel Kojo, Gulzhigit Alykulov, Kai Merk, Atai Dzhumashev, Gulzhigit Borubaev, Ernist Batyrkanov
Turkmenistan's Squad for CAFA Nations Cup
Goalkeepers: Resul Charyyev, Rustem Ahallyyev, Muhammet Ovezov
Defenders: Vepa Jumayev, Bahtyyar Gurgenov, Abdy Bashimov, Ibrayym Mammedov, Berdimyrat Rejepov, Yhlas Toyjanov, Guychmyrat Annagulyyev
Midfielders: Rahman Myratberdiyev, Gurban Annayev, Yazgylych Gurbanov, Arzuvguly Sapargulyyev, Mirza Beknazarov, Velmyrat Ballakov, Ahmet Atayev, Yhlas Saparmammedov
Forwards: Mihail Titov, Begench Akmammedov, Altymyrat Annadurdyyev, Shamammet Hydyrov, Didar Durdyyev, Shanazar Tirkishov
Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info
When will Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?
Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on August 30 at 5:30 PM IST.
At which venue will Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match be played?
The match between Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan will take place at the CAFA Nations Cup at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent.
Where to watch Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match?
The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match, Kyrgyzstan Vs Turkmenistan, will not be broadcast on TV in India. However, the match can be live-streamed on FanCode.