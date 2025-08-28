KuPS Vs Midtjylland Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League Playoff: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg

KuPS face FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League playoff on 28 August
The first leg ended in a 4-0 win for Midtjylland
Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online
KuPS take on FC Midtjylland at the Kuopio Football Stadium in their must-win second-leg match of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff tie on Thursday (August 28, 205). Here's all you need to know about the KuPS vs Midtjylland football match.
Jarkko Wiss's Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS) had entered the playoff round with momentum, having defeated FK Rīgas FS over two legs in the third qualifying round. But the Finnish side now face a steep challenge after suffering a 4–0 defeat in the first leg in Herning.
The Canaries will need a historic performance to overturn the deficit, while Midtjylland aim to seal their place in the group stage with composure and control.
Midtjylland, meanwhile, cruised past Fredrikstad and Hibernian in earlier rounds, showcasing their European pedigree. In the first leg, Thomas Thomasberg's team outfit dominated KuPs, with goals from Adam Buksa, Dario Osorio, and a brace from Junior Brumado.
The Danish club reached the Round of 32 in the 2015-16 season, famously defeating Southampton before falling to Manchester United. KuPS, on the other hand, have never reached the group stage, with their deepest run being the playoff round – making this current tie one of their most significant European outings.
Historically, the two clubs have had limited head-to-head encounters, with Midtjylland holding the upper hand in their recent clash.
KuPS Vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg – Live Streaming Details
When is the KuPS vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match being played?
The KuPS vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 8:30 PM IST.
Where is the KuPS vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match being played?
The KuPS vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will be played at the Kuopio Football Stadium in Kuopio, Finland.
Where to watch the KuPS vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match live online?
The KuPS vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will be live-streamed on the KuPS TV platform. It will also be shown on the Bet365 website in select markets.
Where to watch the KuPS vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match live broadcast?
The KuPS vs Midtjylland, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will not be televised on any TV channels in India or elsewhere.