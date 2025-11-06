Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Engels Tests Olafsson Early As Scales Goes Into Book

Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the matchday 4 fixture at MCH Arena on Thursday, 6 November

Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Updates
Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Celtic booked their place in the Scottish League Cup final.
Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the MCH Arena, where Celtic face a tough test against group leaders Midtjylland on matchday 4. Martin O’Neill’s side come in with momentum after wins over Falkirk and Rangers but know they can’t afford another slip in Europe. Midtjylland, unbeaten with three straight victories, have been in superb form, while Celtic sit fourth with four points. It’s O’Neill’s first European game since returning to the club, and he’ll be eager for his side to carry their domestic confidence into Denmark.
LIVE UPDATES

Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 13' Yellow Card | FCM 0-0 CEL

Tempers flare early! Liam Scales dives into a clumsy challenge and completely takes his man out. No complaints there, referee Nenad Minakovic goes straight to the pocket and flashes yellow. Celtic’s bench can’t argue; that was as clear as they come.

Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 13' FCM 0-0 CEL

Midtjylland try to make something of that free kick, and it’s Mads Bech Sorensen who rises to the occasion. He controls it well at the edge of the box, sets himself up, but the finish? Way off the mark. The defender leans back and sends it sailing over the bar. The home crowd sighs; that could’ve been a moment.

Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Kick Off

Kick-off at MCH Arena. The crowd is buzzing, the players are in position, and we’re underway in Midtjylland. Celtic get us started, looking sharp in their green and white, they know how big tonight is.

Barely two minutes in, Arne Engels almost lights it up! He lets fly from the edge of the box, a ferocious low strike arrowing towards goal, but Elias Olafsson stretches brilliantly, gets down in time, and keeps it out. Tremendous reflexes from the Midtjylland keeper.

Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, this time it’s Midtjylland vs Celtic. Stay tuned for live updates as the football action continues.

Published At:
