Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Engels Tests Olafsson Early As Scales Goes Into Book

Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 13' Yellow Card | FCM 0-0 CEL
Tempers flare early! Liam Scales dives into a clumsy challenge and completely takes his man out. No complaints there, referee Nenad Minakovic goes straight to the pocket and flashes yellow. Celtic’s bench can’t argue; that was as clear as they come.
Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 13' FCM 0-0 CEL
Midtjylland try to make something of that free kick, and it’s Mads Bech Sorensen who rises to the occasion. He controls it well at the edge of the box, sets himself up, but the finish? Way off the mark. The defender leans back and sends it sailing over the bar. The home crowd sighs; that could’ve been a moment.
Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Kick Off
Kick-off at MCH Arena. The crowd is buzzing, the players are in position, and we’re underway in Midtjylland. Celtic get us started, looking sharp in their green and white, they know how big tonight is.
Barely two minutes in, Arne Engels almost lights it up! He lets fly from the edge of the box, a ferocious low strike arrowing towards goal, but Elias Olafsson stretches brilliantly, gets down in time, and keeps it out. Tremendous reflexes from the Midtjylland keeper.
Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Starting XIs
Midtjylland Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Hello!
