Football

Kristoffer Olsson, Battling Brain Condition, Makes ‘Significant’ Progress

Tests revealed that Kristoffer Olsson, who had a spell at Arsenal as a youth player before joining Midtjylland, had a series of small blood clots on both sides of his brain

Advertisement

Andrew%20Milligan%2FPA
The prognosis for Kristoffer Olsson’s full recovery “remains uncertain”, according to his club. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA
info_icon

Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has made “significant” progress since being diagnosed with a rare brain condition earlier this year. (More Football News)

The player’s club, Midtjylland, have revealed that he has regained “both motor function and his verbal abilities” as he continues his rehabilitation after being found unconscious at his home on February 20.

A statement on the Danish club’s website on Sunday read: “As the public has already been informed, FC Midtjylland’s Swedish international, 28-year-old Kristoffer Olsson, was phased out of ventilators at Aarhus University Hospital just over a month ago and transferred to Hammel Neurocenter, where he began his rehabilitation after he lost consciousness in his home on February 20.

Advertisement

Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah Breaks Reds Records As Much-changed Group Winners Held - null
Midtjylland 1-1 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah Breaks Reds Records As Much-changed Group Winners Held

BY Stats Perform

“Here, Kristoffer has regained both motor function and his verbal abilities. His physical progress is significant, and he is now actively training his gait function and is able to eat independently.

“Although cognitive challenges remain and the prognosis for his full recovery remains uncertain, the specialists at the treatment centre are encouraged by the positive steps Kristoffer has taken.

“He continues his rehabilitation at Hammel Neurocenter, where he receives the targeted treatment and support he needs.”

Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson in action during their UEFA Nations League soccer match against Slovenia at the Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia on June 2, 2022. - AP File
Kristoffer Olsson, Sweden Midfielder, On Ventilator After Collapsing At Home

BY Associated Press

Tests revealed that Olsson, who had a spell at Arsenal as a youth player, had a series of small blood clots on both sides of his brain, the result of “an extremely rare inflammatory condition in the vessels of the brain”.

Advertisement

Midtjylland chief executive Claus Steinlein said: “It is breathtaking to witness Kristoffer’s battle with the disease. His positive attitude, fighting spirit and tireless will to win are an inspiration to us all.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch