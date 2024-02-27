“Olsson is affected by an apparently acute disease related to the brain, which is not caused by self-harm of any kind, nor is the cause due to external factors,” the club said.

Midtjylland said it was “forced” to release the information about Olsson because of “increasing rumors” about his absence from the team.

"Everyone at FC Midtjylland is of course deeply affected by Kristoffer's sudden illness and our thoughts and full support go to Kristoffer and his family," the club said.