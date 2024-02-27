Football

Kristoffer Olsson, Sweden Midfielder, On Ventilator After Collapsing At Home

Kristoffer Olsson rose through Arsenal's youth ranks but moved to Midtjylland permanently in 2015. The Danish club said the 30-year-old Sweden midfielder is "affected by an apparently acute disease related to the brain"

Associated Press (AP)
Associated Press (AP)

February 27, 2024

Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson in action during their UEFA Nations League soccer match against Slovenia at the Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia on June 2, 2022. Photo: AP File
Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has been hospitalized with an acute brain condition after suddenly losing consciousness at home, his Danish club FC Midtjylland said Tuesday. (More Football News)

Olsson is on a ventilator in Aarhus University Hospital, the club said, while a team of Denmark's leading medical experts work to make a diagnosis and begin the correct course of treatment.

Midtjylland said the 28-year-old Olsson lost consciousness on Tuesday last week and was transferred to the hospital, where he is surrounded by his immediate family and members of staff at Midtjylland.

“Olsson is affected by an apparently acute disease related to the brain, which is not caused by self-harm of any kind, nor is the cause due to external factors,” the club said.

Midtjylland said it was “forced” to release the information about Olsson because of “increasing rumors” about his absence from the team.

"Everyone at FC Midtjylland is of course deeply affected by Kristoffer's sudden illness and our thoughts and full support go to Kristoffer and his family," the club said.

Olsson has played 47 times for Sweden, most recently against Estonia in November. He joined Midtjylland in 2022 for a second spell, having previously played for Anderlecht in Belgium, Krasnodar in Russia, AIK in Sweden and in the youth teams at English club Arsenal.

