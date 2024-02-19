Luton captain Tom Lockyer says his heart stopped for more than 2 1/2 minutes when he suffered cardiac arrest in a Premier League game at Bournemouth in December, but he is still hoping that doctors give him the all clear to keep playing professionally. (More Football News)

The 29-year-old defender collapsed in the 59th minute at Vitality Stadium on Dec. 16, resulting in the game being abandoned. Lockyer was discharged from the hospital five days later following a successful procedure to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.