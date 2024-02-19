Premier League 2023-24 Wrap: Rasmus Hojlund Brace Helps Manchester United Overcome Charged Luton Town

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the opening seven minutes and Manchester United then withstood a spirited fightback to hang on for a 2-1 win at Luton on Sunday and a fourth straight Premier League victory. More Football News)

Hojlund extended his scoring streak to six straight league games when he seized on a defensive howler to net the opener after just 37 seconds – United's quickest away goal in Premier League history. He added the second with a slice of luck as a shot deflected off his chest and into the net to quieten the home crowd at the smallest stadium in the Premier League.