ISL 2025-26: NorthEast FC Secure Late 1-1 Draw Against Kerala Blasters

The draw meant NorthEast United are positioned at the 10th place in the standings with seven points from eight games

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Karim
Karim in action for Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2025-26 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kerala Blasters had to settle for a draw against NorthEast United

  • Andy Rodriguez scored an own goal for NorthEast United

  • Lalrinzuala cancelled out with a strike in the 88th minute

NorthEast United FC struck a late goal to eke out a 1-1 draw against hosts Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League match on Wednesday.

Midfielder Andy Rodriguez scored an own goal for NorthEast United in the 41st minute to hand Kerala Blasters the lead.

But Lalrinzuala cancelled out that effort with a strike in the 88th minute to level the scores and secure a point for NorthEast United.

ALSO READ: Match Highlights

The draw meant NorthEast United are positioned at the 10th place in the standings with seven points from eight games.

Kerala Blasters are at the 13th spot with five points from nine games.

Mumbai City FC are leading the table with 18 points from eight games, followed by Mohun Bagan Super Giant on 17 points and Jamshedpur FC on 15 points.

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