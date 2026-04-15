Kerala Blasters Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, ISL: Manjappada-Less Tuskers Eye Momentum Against Highlanders
Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United Live Score, Indian Super League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the KBFC vs NEUFC Round 8 fixture at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, on April 15, 2026
Kerala Blasters players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC on April 11, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round of 8 fixture between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Kerala Blasters, currently sitting in 13th place with four points, secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC. The Tuskers will look to build on the win at home against NorthEast United FC. The Highlanders have suffered back-to-back defeats against Odisha FC and SC Delhi. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United LIVE Score: Pre-Match Press Conference
Ashley Westwood addressed the press ahead of tonight’s fixture 🗣️🎥
Watch the full pre-match presser on our YouTube channel ▶️
Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United LIVE Score: Tuskers Without Manjappada
In case you missed it, there's an ongoing battle between Kerala Blasters and their official fan group, the Manjappada (Yellow Army). The group has vowed to boycott all home matches of KBFC after complaints about their team's poor showings. In fact, the group – which has more almost 12 lakh followers on social media – has returned their accreditation cards.
Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC
Series: Indian Super League 2025-26
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Kerala Blasters’ ISL match against NorthEast United. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.