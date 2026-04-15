Kerala Blasters Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, ISL: Manjappada-Less Tuskers Eye Momentum Against Highlanders

Kerala Blasters players celebrate after scoring during the Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC on April 11, 2026. | Photo: AIFF

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Round of 8 fixture between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Kerala Blasters, currently sitting in 13th place with four points, secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC. The Tuskers will look to build on the win at home against NorthEast United FC. The Highlanders have suffered back-to-back defeats against Odisha FC and SC Delhi. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Apr 2026, 06:05:18 pm IST Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United LIVE Score: ISL Points Table View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Super League (@indiansuperleague)

15 Apr 2026, 05:54:06 pm IST Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United LIVE Score: Tuskers Without Manjappada In case you missed it, there's an ongoing battle between Kerala Blasters and their official fan group, the Manjappada (Yellow Army). The group has vowed to boycott all home matches of KBFC after complaints about their team's poor showings. In fact, the group – which has more almost 12 lakh followers on social media – has returned their accreditation cards.