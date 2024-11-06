Football

Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Southern Rivals Aim To Bounce Back After Recent Setbacks

Hyderabad FC will be eyeing points on the road to build upon one win and draw each that they have accumulated in ISL 2024-25

kerala-blasters-vs-hyderabad-fc-preview-isl
Kerala Blasters FC. Photo: X | Kerala Blasters
Southern rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC will seek a turnaround in their fortunes when they locks horns in the Indian Super League in Kochi on Thursday, having suffered reverses lately. (Full Coverage | More Football News)

Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC currently stand at the 10th and 11th spots in the points table -- coming into this match on the back of defeats to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant respectively.

This match gives them a chance to fix things up and get their respective seasons back on track.

The wind can be said to be swaying in the favour of the Kerala Blasters, as the Kochi-based outfit has won three out of their last four matches against Hyderabad FC. However, they have never won thrice in a row in front of the visitors, presenting this match as an unprecedented opportunity for them to do so.

Hyderabad FC will be eyeing points on the road to build upon one win and draw each that they have accumulated in ISL 2024-25.

Kerala Blasters FC have found the back of the net in each of their previous 14 ISL matches at home. They have struck at least twice in eight of those games, and only Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos FC and Bengaluru FC (16 games each) have gone on longer such runs in the competition.

With the power-packed attacking duo of Noah Sadaoui and Adrian Luna in their ranks, the Mikael Stahre-coached team is all set to delight the home fans further with their offensive firepower this term.

Simultaneously, Kerala Blasters FC have not kept a clean sheet in their previous 18 consecutive matches in the league. This is the joint second-longest such sequence in the ISL, along with FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, with only NorthEast United FC having conceded goals in a longer stretch of matches.

It might prove out to be difficult for the team to climb up the league ladder unless they set their backline in order.

Hyderabad FC had snapped their four-game-long losing streak on the road by triumphing over Mohammedan SC by 4-0 in their previous away match.

That win must have infused greater belief in them to produce similar such performances in unfamiliar conditions, and the offensive cohesion displayed by Hyderabad FC will keep the Kerala Blasters FC defence in check as well.

Hyderabad FC have ended up conceding at least a goal each in seven out of their last nine away fixtures. They have been defeated in all those games, and in fact won the two matches when they kept a clean sheet, drawing a clear parallel between defensive discipline and a greater possibility of them capturing the three points.

