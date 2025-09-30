Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away At 94

In 1999, he made headlines by defeating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the general elections.

Vijay Kumar Malhotra
Malhotra's life was marked by simplicity and dedication to public service. His unwavering commitment to the BJP's ideology and his efforts to expand its presence in Delhi left an indelible impact on the party and its supporters. Photo: X.com
  • Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at the age of 94 in New Delhi.

  • He was a five-time MP, two-time MLA, and played a key role in building the BJP in Delhi.

  • Prime Minister Modi and party leaders paid tribute, highlighting his lifelong dedication to public service.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 94. He had been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for the past few days. Malhotra was a prominent figure in Indian politics and played a significant role in the BJP's history.

Born in Lahore in December 1931, Malhotra was a five-time Member of Parliament and two-time Member of the Legislative Assembly from Delhi. He served as the first president of the Delhi unit of the BJP and was also the president of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh during the early 1970s. In 1999, he made headlines by defeating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over Malhotra's passing, recalling his vital role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi. In a statement, Modi described Malhotra as an outstanding leader with a profound understanding of people's issues and remembered him for his significant contributions in Parliament.

Malhotra's life was marked by simplicity and dedication to public service. His unwavering commitment to the BJP's ideology and his efforts to expand its presence in Delhi left an indelible impact on the party and its supporters.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also paid tribute to Malhotra, stating that his life would continue to inspire BJP workers. Sachdeva highlighted Malhotra's tireless work since the days of the Jana Sangh to promote the party's ideology in Delhi.

