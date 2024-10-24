Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Kerala Blasters FC will host Bengaluru FC in matchweek 6 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Friday, October 25. (More Football News)
Bengaluru FC have been unbeaten this season, and will enter the fixture after their 1-0 victory over Punjab FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium back home.
While on the other side, KBFC will come into the tie, unbeaten in their last four games, and also a 1-2 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club away from home.
Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Head-To-Head
In their last 18 previous meetings, Bengaluru FC have had a clear advantage, winning 10 matches, while Kerala Blasters FC have won four games. Four matches have ended in a draw.
Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, October 25 at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.
Where will the Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.