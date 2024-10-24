Football

Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Kerala Blasters FC will host Bengaluru FC in matchweek 6 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Friday, October 25

kerala blasters fc milos X kerala blasters fc
Kerala Blasters FC player Milos Drincic in action during an ISL match. Photo: X | Kerala Blasters FC
Kerala Blasters FC will host Bengaluru FC in matchweek 6 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Friday, October 25. (More Football News)

Bengaluru FC have been unbeaten this season, and will enter the fixture after their 1-0 victory over Punjab FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium back home. 

While on the other side, KBFC will come into the tie, unbeaten in their last four games, and also a 1-2 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club away from home. 

Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Head-To-Head

In their last 18 previous meetings, Bengaluru FC have had a clear advantage, winning 10 matches, while Kerala Blasters FC have won four games. Four matches have ended in a draw.

Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC  FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, October 25 at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. 

Where will the Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

