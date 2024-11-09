Juventus Vs Torino Live Streaming, Serie A 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Turin Derby On TV And Online

Juventus will battle it out against Torino in a matchday 12 fixture of the ongoing Serie A 2024-25 season at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, November 10 (1:15 AM IST) (More Football News)
Juventus come into the tie after blowing hot and cold in their last five games, registering one win, a loss and three draws, and will be hopeful of taking all three points.
While Torino, have had a torrid run, losing four of their last five fixtures, and will eye crucial points as they are currently placed 11th on the Serie-A table.
Juventus Vs Torino Probable Starting Line-Ups
Juventus: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; McKennie, Locatelli; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic
Torino: Milinkovic-Savic; Walukiewicz, Coco, Masina; Lazaro, Vlasic, Ricci, Linetty, Pedersen; Njie, Sanabria
Juventus Vs Torino Live Streaming Details
When is the Juventus Vs Torino, Serie A 2024/25 match?
Juventus will host Torino on Saturday, November 9, at the Allianz Arena, and the game is scheduled to get underway at (Sunday, November 10) 1:15 AM IST.
Where to watch the Juventus Vs Torino, Serie A match?
Serie A 2024-25 will be streamed live on Galaxy Racer's website. The TV broadcast for the league has not been announced.