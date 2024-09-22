Juventus 0-0 Napoli, Serie A: Conte Rues Clinical Edge But Satisfied With One Point

Antonio Conte left Juventus "moderately satisfied" with Napoli's goalless draw on Saturday but stressed the need to make the most of attacking opportunities. (More Football News)
Napoli arrived in Turin on the back of a three-match winning streak in Serie A but fell short of capitalising on several good chances.
Conte's side came closest to snatching a winner, with Scott McTominay's long-range shot pushed away by Michele Di Gregorio in the first half before Romelu Lukaku failed to pounce on the rebound.
The former Inter, Chelsea and Tottenham head coach acknowledged a hard-fought point, though still saw room for improvement at Allianz Stadium.
"I realise the difficulty of getting a draw away to Juventus, a team that was 18 points away from Napoli last season," Conte told DAZN.
"We worked on this system, I am moderately satisfied with the defence, but we could’ve done far better in attack and I think we had the clearest scoring opportunities."
Striker Lukaku struggled against Juve, failing to have a single shot and managing just 18 touches before being substituted in the closing stages.
"I think we did it well with the midfielders. Romelu still needs to get into the kind of shape that I require," Conte said.
"I had asked for consistency and it was a good performance in terms of focus, but we can and must do better when we have the ball, as there were some favourable situations."
Reflecting on his past tenure at Juve from 2011 to 2014, Conte acknowledged the challenge of playing at Allianz Stadium.
"I know it is not easy to play here, which is why I made this stadium a fortress during my time," he concluded.
Napoli host Monza in next round of games after they face Palermo in the second round of Coppa Italia on Thursday.