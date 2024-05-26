Football

Juventus 2-0 Monza, Serie A: Departing Sandro Scores As Bianconeri Round Off With Win

Juventus ended their Serie A 2023-24 season on 71 points, third in the standings, though they can still be overtaken by Europa League champions Atalanta, who sit fifth and have two matches left to play

Juventus beat Monza 2-0.
Juventus completed their Serie A campaign with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Monza thanks to first-half goals from Federico Chiesa and Alex Sandro. (More Football News)

Juve ended their season on 71 points, third in the standings, though they can still be overtaken by Europa League champions Atalanta, who sit fifth and have two matches left to play.

Chiesa broke the deadlock after 26 minutes on Saturday and long-serving left-back Sandro, playing in his final game for the Bianconeri before departing as a free agent, doubled the lead two minutes later with a header from a corner.

BY Stats Perform

Juve came close to scoring a third early in the second half, but Chiesa's attempt from the edge of the box hit the woodwork.

Thiago Motta is expected to take charge of Juve in the coming days, after his departure from Bologna was confirmed.

Monza ended the campaign in 12th place with 45 points.

Data Debrief: How's your luck?

Chiesa's effort against the frame of the goal means that, since the beginning of the last season, only Inter (36) hit the woodwork more times than Juve (35) in Serie A.

Juve will be hoping to be that bit more clinical next term as they aim to challenge for the title under Motta. 

