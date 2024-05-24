Football

Serie A: AC Milan Confirm Manager Stefano Pioli's Departure; Paulo Fonseca In Fray To Take Over

Saturday's match against Salernitana will be Pioli's final game in charge, ending a four-and-a-half-year stint, with the Italian having taken over in October 2019

Stefano Pioli is leaving Milan
info_icon

Milan have confirmed the departure of head coach Stefano Pioli. (More Football News)

The Rossoneri won the Serie A title under Pioli's guidance in the 2021-22 season.

While they could not defend their title last term, they have secured a second-placed finish with one more Serie A match remaining of this campaign, though they are 19 points adrift of champions Inter.

And Saturday's match against Salernitana will be Pioli's final game in charge, ending a four-and-a-half-year stint, with the Italian having taken over in October 2019.

A club statement read: "Milan extends heartfelt thanks to Stefano Pioli and his entire staff for leading the first team over the past five years, securing an unforgettable league title and re-establishing Milan's consistent presence in the top European competition.

"Stefano's professionalism and human touch have significantly contributed to the growth of the squad, embodying the club's core values from day one. 

"Pioli expresses his gratitude to Milan for the opportunity to be part of the history of this glorious club. He is deeply thankful to the ownership, management, team, staff, and everyone at Milanello and Casa Milan for their support and outstanding commitment.

"He also extends a special thanks to the many fans who have passionately supported Milan over the years, demonstrating unwavering dedication."

Pioli has overseen 182 Serie A games in charge of Milan, winning 108 (59.3 per cent) of those, while averaging an impressive two points per game.

Milan's title in 2022 was their first Scudetto triumph in 11 years.

Lille boss Paulo Fonseca is the favourite to succeed Pioli at San Siro.

