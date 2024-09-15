Football

Juventus 0-0 Empoli, Serie A: Thiago Motta Laments Wasteful Attack After Draw

The draw with Empoli follows another stalemate with Roma just before the international break, in which Juventus managed to test the goalkeeper just once

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta
info_icon

Thiago Motta was not happy with Juventus' attacking efforts in Saturday's 0-0 Serie A draw versus Empoli, who defended valiantly to keep their goal intact. (More Football News)

Juve struggled against the well-organised hosts, managing just three shots on target out of their 15 efforts, creating just 0.89 expected goals (xG) in the contest.

It follows another stalemate with Roma just before the international break, in which Juventus managed to test the goalkeeper just once.

"We barely got to the point of making the cross we wanted to make," Motta told a press conference.

"It's one thing to do it from behind and another to get to a dangerous area to do it. It's not easy with a team that defends like Empoli, we had difficulties.

"[But] not only Dusan [Vlahovic] has to fill the penalty area ... We definitely have to improve on the sides and get to feed our attacker and those who come from behind."

Juventus' misfiring attack was not the only worry for the head coach, who made four changes to his midfield in the 67th minute.

Motta took off Manuel Locatelli, Nicolas Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz and Kenan Yildiz, introducing Khephren Thuram, Timothy Weah and Nicolo Fagioli, as well as striker Samuel Mbangula.

"They are great players and already in training with little time [they have had], they are able to understand what I want and how they should behave," Motta added.

"The four came in to give freshness. We didn't change anything on the tactical side, but we preferred to give continuity. Surely these players together on the pitch will grow, especially as a team."

Juve return to Champions League action after a season's absence on Tuesday, hosting PSV in the league phase of the revamped 2024-25 edition of the competition.

"Every game is different, the first two we faced [the way we wanted]. Today was a different game [to what it] will be on Tuesday, against a team that plays good soccer and attacks," Motta said.

"We have to be good at controlling the game, without allowing them to feel comfortable, because when they have the ball they always attack with many players."

