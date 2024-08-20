Juventus beat newly promoted Como 3-0 in their Serie A opener at the Allianz Stadium on Monday as new coach Thiago Motta enjoyed a dream competitive debut with the club. (More Football News)
Forward Samuel Mbangula put Juve in front in the 23rd minute with a fine solo effort, driving infield before firing the ball into the bottom corner.
The Bianconeri then extended their lead in first-half stoppage time through winger Timothy Weah, who lashed home from a Kenan Yildiz cutback as the ball bounced in off the inside of the bar.
Youngster Andrea Cambiaso then added a third from distance just before full-time after Dusan Vlahovic had gone close on several occasions.
Juve, who finished third behind champions Inter and Milan last season to secure their return to the Champions League, next travel to Verona on August 26.
Data Debrief: Motta's men dominate
Juventus' victory was their 60th on the opening matchday of a Serie A season, the most of any club in the competition's history. That includes eight wins in their last nine such games (one draw).
While hopes were high that Como – under the management of Cesc Fabregas – could take the game to their hosts, Motta's side were in control throughout.
They did not concede a single shot on target for the second time in Serie A this calendar year, previously doing so in a goalless draw with Milan in April.