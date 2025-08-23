Juventus FC Vs Parma, Serie A 2025-26: Preview, Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Head coach Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta in March, oversaw a Club World Cup campaign in which Juve reached the last 16 before they lost to Real Madrid

Juventus FC Vs Parma
Igor Tudor anticipates difficult season
  • Juventus FC Vs Parma in Serie A 2025-26 clash

  • Igor Tudor hoping for a positive response from his players

  • Old Lady had a disappointing 2024-25 season

Igor Tudor is expecting a "difficult season", as Juventus, looking to reclaim their place at the top of Italian football, begin the new Serie A campaign on Sunday at home against Parma.

After another tumultuous season last term, the Bianconeri managed to secure a valuable top-four finish, qualifying for the Champions League.

Once dominant with nine consecutive league titles, Juventus have not won Serie A since 2020, their longest run without a Scudetto since missing out on the title in seven consecutive seasons between 2002-03 and 2011-12.

Head coach Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta in March, oversaw a Club World Cup campaign in which Juve reached the last 16 before they lost to Real Madrid.

Outlining his hopes for the 2025-26 season, Tudor said: "It will be a difficult season for all teams. The history of this club is clear. You must aim high. However, predictions don't matter, you just have to work hard and focus on each game as it comes."

Transfer business has been limited due to lingering financial issues, but the signing of Jonathan David from Lille offers hope of rejuvenating Juve's attack, with the club netting just 58 goals last season – the third-fewest in Serie A's top 10.

Tudor, though, feels David will bring plenty to Juve's final-third output.

"David is always extremely focused and works very hard," Tudor said. "I like that and he's always dangerous in the penalty area and moves well. He's a true professional."

Last season, Parma defeated Juventus 1-0 at the Stadio Tardini in April, and claimed a 2-2 draw in Turin earlier in the campaign.

They cemented their Serie A status with a 3-2 win over Atalanta on the final day, marking consecutive seasons in the top flight for the first time since 2021.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Juventus – Jonathan David

Signing for the Bianconeri on a five-year contract following the expiration of his deal at Lille, David is in line to make his Serie A debut.

The Canadian registered 102 goal involvements (87 goals and 15 assists) in Ligue 1 across five seasons with Lille. David was also prolific in Europe, netting 10 goals and adding two assists in 18 Champions League appearances.

Parma – Emanuele Valeri

Having made the switch from Frosinone at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, the left-back was a revelation for Parma last season, playing a part in eight of their 44 Serie A goals.

The 26-year-old tallied six assists, the 12th most in Serie A and the most of any player at Parma.

MATCH PREDICTION: JUVENTUS WIN

Juve are set to take part in their 93rd Serie A season — a tally surpassed only by Inter, who have played in 94 campaigns.

The Bianconeri boast the most opening-day victories in league history, with 61 wins, 24 draws, and just seven defeats, holding a lead of at least nine victories over any other club (AC Milan have 52).

Juve and Parma have met four times on Serie A's opening weekend, with the Bianconeri winning all of those encounters by a combined score of 9-2.

After this match, Juve will be the side Parma have faced most often on their opening day in the top flight, surpassing the previous record of four matches against Udinese.

Parma, meanwhile, are back for consecutive Serie A seasons for the first time since 2019-20 and 2020-21; that stretch also saw them kick off against Juventus, losing 1-0 to the Bianconeri on August 24, 2019.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Juventus: 63.9%

Draw: 19.8%

Parma: 16.2%

