Juventus Complete Signing Of Tuen Koopmeiners From Atalanta

Juventus have completed the signing of Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta for €54.7million. (More Football News)
The 26-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year deal with the Bianconeri.
Koopmeiners was a key member of the Atalanta side that ended Bayer Leverkusen’s long unbeaten run in last season's Europa League final, and had been at the club for three years after joining from AZ in 2021.
He missed out on a place in the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad after suffering an injury in a warm-up match and has represented his national side 21 times, scoring twice.
Since arriving in Serie A, Koopmeiners has been one of the league's most prolific midfielders, scoring 26 times, with nine of those goals coming from outside the box during the 2021-22 season.
Juve have already made a number of moves in this summer window, bringing in Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, Francisco Conceicao from Porto and Nicolas Gonzalez from Fiorentina.