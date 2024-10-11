Julian Nagelsmann Believes Football Must Take Inspiration From NBA, NFL Over Schedule

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann says football's decision-makers must introduce longer breaks between competitions, with players threatening to strike over the packed schedule. (More Football News)
Debates over fixture congestion at the elite level have intensified in recent months, with FIFA's decision to organise an expanded Club World Cup a particularly thorny issue.
The inaugural 32-team tournament – which will be held in the United States at the end of the club season – will add another seven matches to some teams' fixture lists, while UEFA has also added two extra matches to the first phase of the Champions League.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri recently talked up the prospect of players taking strike action over a lack of rest time, but Nagelsmann does not envisage the number of games being reduced.
Speaking ahead of Friday's Nations League clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Germany boss called on organisers to look to American sports for inspiration when it comes to recovery times.
"I have often said that I won't complain about the calendar. A lot of matches are financing this sport," Nagelsmann said at his pre-match press conference.
"You have to have a healthy balance. I don't think there will be fewer games in the future.
"There will be more matches and we should be talking about how to structure the breaks [between competitions]."
Pointing to the way the NBA and NFL manage player workloads, he added: "NBA players play 85 games or so but then have a long break.
"The NFL has a long break. We don't have that in football. The players just don't get any break."