Football

GER Vs NED: Coach Julian Nagelsmann Happy With Germany's Development After Euro 2024 Disappointment

Germany managed just five shots on target from the 21 they attempted, registering an expected goals total (xG) of 2.94 during the contest

Julian Nagelsmann Germany vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League
Julian Nagelsmann has been pleased with Germany's development since their Euro 2024 disappointment
info_icon

Julian Nagelsmann believes Germany have taken the next step in their development after sharing the spoils in an entertaining clash with the Netherlands on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Tijjani Reijnders handed the hosts the lead with just a minute and 39 seconds on the clock, only for Deniz Undav and Joshua Kimmich to respond before the break. 

The Netherlands drew level five minutes into the second half through Denzel Dumfries, leaving the pair joint-top of Group A3 after the opening round of fixtures. 

But with German ambitions of being strong contenders at the next World Cup after their Euro 2024 disappointment, Nagelsmann is looking to see improvements in every match despite the tournament being just under two years away. 

“There is an awareness that every game is important,” Naglesmann said. 

“We have the Nations League now, the qualifiers next year and then hopefully off to the World Cup. We have 18 games left until then - if all goes well.

“The team believes in itself and that is the key. That is what we all want to see. Today we saw a team that wanted to win."

But in an enthralling encounter, Nagelsmann acknowledged that improvements need to be made at both ends of the pitch. 

Germany managed just five shots on target from the 21 they attempted, registering an expected goals total (xG) of 2.94 during the contest. 

While only restricting the Netherlands to 11 shots, their opponents created four big chances to Germany's three, with the Oranje also winning 53.1% of their duels compared to 46.9% for Nagelsmann's side. 

Matthijs de Ligt endured another difficult night for the Netherlands against Germany on Tuesday - null
Netherlands 2-2 Germany, Nations League: De Ligt Was Subbed Off To Protect Him, Says Ronald Koeman

BY Stats Perform

“Both defences were too vulnerable but offensively, we were stronger, tried to create more and took a bit more risk," Nagelsmann said. 

“In the early stages of the second half, we tried a little too hard and were maybe a bit too aggressive in the tackles.”

The Germany head coach was particularly pleased with his side's response to falling behind early on Reijnders' finish. 

“The way we came back was very good. It took us five or six minutes, but then we were well in the game," Nagelsmann concluded.

Germany continue their Nations League campaign with two away fixtures next month, starting with Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by a reunion with the Dutch on October 14.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India B Vs India C Cricket Match
  2. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI Live Score: Match Delayed Due To Rain In Belfast
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 2 Preview: Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan Set To Shine In Anantapur
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
Football News
  1. Netherlands 2-2 Germany, Nations League: De Ligt Was Subbed Off To Protect Him, Says Ronald Koeman
  2. Emma Hayes' Chelsea Exit: An Opportunity For WSL Rivals, Says Man United Coach Marc Skinner
  3. UEFA Nations League: Pavel Sulc Shines As Czechia Beat Ukraine 3-2 - In Pics
  4. UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Beat Finland 2-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Korea Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Hyeonhong Converts Penalty Corner; CHN 1-1 KOR After Second Quarter
  2. India 8-1 Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Team Dominate Opponents With A Hat-Trick Victory
  3. IND 8-1 MAS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending Champs Secure Semifinal Spot Mathematically
  4. PM Modi's Letter To Hockey Legend Sreejesh: 'Thank You For Your Tireless Dedication'
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Beat Japan 2-1 To Register First Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  2. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  3. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
  4. The Marathas' Post-Mandal 'Backward March'
  5. In Tense Manipur, Sub-Categorisation And 'Creamy Layer' Could Open A Pandora's Box
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  2. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  5. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics