Netherlands 2-2 Germany, Nations League: De Ligt Was Subbed Off To Protect Him, Says Ronald Koeman

Koeman had previously addressed De Ligt's errors during the Netherlands' 5-2 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina last week and had to do so once again on Tuesday

Netherlands vs Germany, Nations League, Matthijs de Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt endured another difficult night for the Netherlands against Germany on Tuesday
Ronald Koeman revealed that Matthijs de Ligt's substitution was made to protect him during the Netherlands' 2-2 draw with Germany in the Nations League. (More Football News)

Tijjani Reijnders had given the Netherlands the lead in the second minute, only for Deniz Undav and Joshua Kimmich to hand the visitors the advantage at the break. 

For Germany's equaliser, Manchester United defender De Ligt saw his pass under no pressure intercepted by Jamal Musiala, resulting in Undav levelling the scores.

Koeman had previously addressed De Ligt's errors during the Netherlands' 5-2 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina last week and had to do so once again on Tuesday. 

"Of course, I would rather have kept Matthijs de Ligt on the pitch. It just looks like he is now in a period where all his mistakes are being punished," said Koeman.

"I gave him a new chance today, but eventually protected him by taking him off."

However, Liverpool captain and defensive partner Virgil van Dijk was more blunt in his assessment, saying the punishment is bound to follow against the top sides.

"This is football. You have to learn from this," Van Dijk said. "It was one moment but at the highest level you will get punished for it."

But at the top end of the pitch, Koeman was impressed with the performance of Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, who was given the chance to shine in place of the absent Memphis Depay. 

Brobbey, who made only his second start for his country against Germany, proved a handful for the visitors' defence, notching the assist for Denzel Dumfries' equaliser, with his five touches in the opposition box a total only bettered by Cody Gakpo (seven).

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Matthijs De Ligt of the Netherlands, left, and Germany's Jamal Musiala fight for the ball - | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

The Dutchman's display forced Julian Nagelsmann into making a defensive substitution of his own at the break, replacing Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah for Borussia Dortmund new boy Waldemar Anton. 

"Tah was not substituted for nothing," said Koeman. "He pulled Brobbey’s shirt five times and committed a foul each time. Brobbey held him off very well.

"The second goal also came from Brobbey. I am super satisfied with him. He got his chance, and it was great that he took it like that.

"I am glad I chose him. He is fast and strong."

There was cause for concern, however, for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, who pulled up off the ball on the stroke of half-time and was replaced by Jurrien Timber. 

Ake left the field on a stretcher and was visibly upset, with Koeman able to provide a brief update on the injury. 

"It looks like a muscle injury for Nathan, though I am not certain," Koeman said.

