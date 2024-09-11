Football

UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics

The Netherlands and Germany played to a 2-2 draw in their Nations League Group A3 match in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Deniz Undav scored on his first start for Germany and the captain, Joshua Kimmich, got the second goal for a 2-1 halftime lead after Tijjani Reijnders had put the Dutch ahead just 100 seconds into the match. Denzel Dumfries levelled early in the second half in a game played at a fast pace and with occasional flashes of temper, making it an intense derby. The Netherlands, coming off a 5-2 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening game, got off to a strong start at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Ryan Gravenberch's perfect through ball set Reijnders up to score the first goal. Germany equalized in the 38th minute, with Jamal Musiala intercepting an errant pass from Matthijs de Ligt and setting up Undav to score his first international goal. The visitors then took the lead in first-half stoppage time, with Robert Andrich's long diagonal ball hooked back across goal by David Raum for the unmarked Kimmich to score at the far post.

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Matthijs De Ligt of the Netherlands, left, and Germany's Jamal Musiala fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Matthijs De Ligt of the Netherlands, left, and Germany's Jamal Musiala fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Nathan Ake of the Netherlands, left, and Germanys Florian Wirtz fight for the ball
UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Nathan Ake of the Netherlands, left, and Germany's Florian Wirtz fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Nathan Ake of the Netherlands, left, and Germany's Florian Wirtz fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Germanys Florian Wirtz controls the ball
UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Germany's Florian Wirtz controls the ball | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Germany's Florian Wirtz controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Germanys goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saves before Netherlands Cody Gakpo can score
UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Germany's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saves before Netherlands' Cody Gakpo can score | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Germany's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saves before Netherlands' Cody Gakpo can score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after he scored a goal
UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after he scored a goal | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after he scored a goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Germanys head coach Julian Nagelsmann talks to his player Joshua Kimmich
UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann talks to his player Joshua Kimmich | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann talks to his player Joshua Kimmich during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Germanys Joshua Kimmich celebrates after he scored
UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Germany's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after he scored | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Germany's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after he scored during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, left, and Germanys David Raum fight for the ball
UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, left, and Germany's David Raum fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, left, and Germany's David Raum fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring a goal
UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands celebrates after he scored during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman
UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs Germany: Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman stands before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

