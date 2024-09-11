Football

UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics

The Netherlands and Germany played to a 2-2 draw in their Nations League Group A3 match in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Deniz Undav scored on his first start for Germany and the captain, Joshua Kimmich, got the second goal for a 2-1 halftime lead after Tijjani Reijnders had put the Dutch ahead just 100 seconds into the match. Denzel Dumfries levelled early in the second half in a game played at a fast pace and with occasional flashes of temper, making it an intense derby. The Netherlands, coming off a 5-2 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening game, got off to a strong start at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Ryan Gravenberch's perfect through ball set Reijnders up to score the first goal. Germany equalized in the 38th minute, with Jamal Musiala intercepting an errant pass from Matthijs de Ligt and setting up Undav to score his first international goal. The visitors then took the lead in first-half stoppage time, with Robert Andrich's long diagonal ball hooked back across goal by David Raum for the unmarked Kimmich to score at the far post.