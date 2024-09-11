UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics

Matthijs De Ligt of the Netherlands, left, and Germany's Jamal Musiala fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Nathan Ake of the Netherlands, left, and Germany's Florian Wirtz fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Germany's Florian Wirtz controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Germany's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saves before Netherlands' Cody Gakpo can score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after he scored a goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann talks to his player Joshua Kimmich during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Germany's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after he scored during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, left, and Germany's David Raum fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands celebrates after he scored during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman stands before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands.