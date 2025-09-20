Jerome Boateng, Former World Cup Winner And Bayern Munich Star, Announces Retirement

Jerome Boateng was a central figure in Germany's World Cup success in Brazil, starting all seven of his nation's matches during their run to the final

Germany's World Cup winner Jerome Boateng has retired
  • Jerome Boateng made 76 appearances for Germany between 2009 and 2018

  • Spent 10 trophy-laden years with Bayern Munich that saw him lift 22 major honours

  • 37-year-old ended his career in Austria with LASK

Former Bayern Munich defender and World Cup winner Jerome Boateng has announced his retirement from professional football. 

Boateng made 76 appearances for Germany between 2009 and 2018, while spending 10 trophy-laden years with Bayern that saw him lift 22 major honours. 

The 37-year-old ended his career in Austria with LASK, having had his contract terminated by mutual consent last month. 

Boateng began his career at Hertha Berlin before joining Hamburg, with the defender then spending one season in England at Manchester City in 2010-11. 

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

The defender then joined Bayern and quickly established himself as a first-team regular, going on to win the Bundesliga nine times and the Champions League twice. 

Indeed, during his decade-long stint with the Bundesliga giants, only Thomas Muller (481), Manuel Neuer (437) and David Alaba (422) made more appearances across all competitions than Boateng (363). 

Boateng was also a central figure in Germany's World Cup success in Brazil, starting all seven of his nation's matches during their run to the final. 

Alongside Mats Hummels, Boateng helped Germany keep four clean sheets, including in the showpiece match against Argentina, which they won 1-0 in extra-time.

"I played for a long time, for big clubs, for my country. I learned, won, lost, and grown through it all," Boateng said. "Football has given me a lot, but now it's time to move on.

"Not because I have to, but because I'm ready. I'm grateful for everything, for the teams, the fans, the people who carried me."

