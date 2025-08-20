Jarrod Bowen Urges West Ham Players To Repay Fan Support Against Chelsea

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has urged his team-mates to give the Hammers fans more joy after a disappointing start to their 2025-26 Premier League campaign.
Bowen played the duration of their opening-day defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland, with Graham Potter's side going down 3-0 at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.
West Ham conceded all three goals in the second half, with Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor all on target to give the Black Cats a dream start to their campaign.
The result saw more pressure pile on Potter to start delivering results after he led them to a 14th-placed finish in 2024-25 after taking over from Julen Lopetegui in January.
And Bowen has insisted that his side must come together to do more and repay the loyalty of their fans, starting with a London derby at home to Chelsea this Friday.
"I'm obviously fuming," said Bowen following the defeat to Sunderland. "I thought the goals were quite easy. We're all disappointed in the manner that we conceded the goals.
"I'm disappointed and fuming with the start that we've had. The fans will be the most disappointed out of everyone.
"Coming up here, they're expecting more. We all need to give them more."
Chelsea also made a stuttering start to their Premier League campaign, playing out a goalless draw with Community Shield victors Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.
It has been a busy summer for the Blues, who not only lifted the revamped Club World Cup, but have also bolstered their squad for the upcoming campaign.
One of those additions has caught the eye, with Estevao making his competitive debut for the club after completing his move from Palmeiras was completed this summer.
The talented teenager played 37 minutes against the Eagles, completing more dribbles (six) than any other player on the pitch.
And Estevao is relishing his opportunity to play in the English top-flight, but does not want to rush the adaptation process, saying: "I feel so good."
"It's an incredible experience to be here playing in the Premier League and I'm just so grateful I have been given the opportunity here.
"I have adapted a lot quicker than I thought. I would like to thank the manager, the coaching staff and all my new team-mates.
"They have all helped me so much and given everything to me since I arrived to make me feel comfortable and give me confidence. Everyone has helped me adapt to the game, but also the new conditions here.
"I'm enjoying every minute and I'm not trying to make things happen faster. I'm just trying to take it day by day and enjoy it as much as I can."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
West Ham – Jarrod Bowen
Bowen, the Hammers' top scorer last season with 13 goals, has scored three times in his previous four Premier League London derbies, netting in both of his last two against Arsenal and Tottenham.
Only four West Ham players have scored in three derby appearances in a row in the competition, most recently Michail Antonio in 2019.
Chelsea – Cole Palmer
Despite a quiet game against Palace, Palmer is still Chelsea's biggest threat going forward.
He scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in the league last season, while also registering five direct goal contributions (three goals, two assists) at the Club World Cup, and he will be keen to get off the mark in 2025-26 at London Stadium.
MATCH PREDICTION – CHELSEA WIN
West Ham are no strangers to losing their opening two matches of a league campaign, with only Southampton (nine) losing both of their first two games in a Premier League campaign more often than the Hammers (eight).
West Ham have, however, won four of their last eight home Premier League games against Chelsea (drawn two, lost two), but did lose 3-0 at London Stadium last season, last suffering consecutive home league defeats to the Blues in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns.
The Hammers have won just two of their nine home Premier League matches under Potter (D3 L4), picking up nine points. No West Ham manager has ever won fewer than 10 points in their first 10 home games in the competition, with 10 points the lowest currently by both Alan Curbishley and Avram Grant.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have won five of their last seven Premier League meetings with West Ham (one draw, one loss), and have 32 wins in the competition against the Hammers overall, only beating Spurs more often (37).
The Blues have also kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time since February 2023. The last time they went four successive games without conceding was in March 2021.
But they will be hoping to find their shooting boots here. Indeed, Chelsea had 19 shots without scoring against Crystal Palace. The Blues haven't failed to score in their opening two league matches of a campaign since 1995-96, when they opened with two goalless draws.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
West Ham – 22.4%
Draw – 23.2%
Chelsea - 54.5%