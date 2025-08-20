Jarrod Bowen Urges West Ham Players To Repay Fan Support Against Chelsea

Bowen featured for the full 90 minutes in their opening-day clash against newly-promoted Sunderland, where Graham Potter’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light last Saturday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen
info_icon

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has urged his team-mates to give the Hammers fans more joy after a disappointing start to their 2025-26 Premier League campaign. 

Bowen played the duration of their opening-day defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland, with Graham Potter's side going down 3-0 at the Stadium of Light last Saturday. 

West Ham conceded all three goals in the second half, with Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor all on target to give the Black Cats a dream start to their campaign. 

The result saw more pressure pile on Potter to start delivering results after he led them to a 14th-placed finish in 2024-25 after taking over from Julen Lopetegui in January. 

And Bowen has insisted that his side must come together to do more and repay the loyalty of their fans, starting with a London derby at home to Chelsea this Friday. 

"I'm obviously fuming," said Bowen following the defeat to Sunderland. "I thought the goals were quite easy. We're all disappointed in the manner that we conceded the goals.

"I'm disappointed and fuming with the start that we've had. The fans will be the most disappointed out of everyone.

"Coming up here, they're expecting more. We all need to give them more."

Chelsea also made a stuttering start to their Premier League campaign, playing out a goalless draw with Community Shield victors Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. 

It has been a busy summer for the Blues, who not only lifted the revamped Club World Cup, but have also bolstered their squad for the upcoming campaign. 

One of those additions has caught the eye, with Estevao making his competitive debut for the club after completing his move from Palmeiras was completed this summer.

The talented teenager played 37 minutes against the Eagles, completing more dribbles (six) than any other player on the pitch. 

And Estevao is relishing his opportunity to play in the English top-flight, but does not want to rush the adaptation process, saying: "I feel so good."

"It's an incredible experience to be here playing in the Premier League and I'm just so grateful I have been given the opportunity here.

"I have adapted a lot quicker than I thought. I would like to thank the manager, the coaching staff and all my new team-mates.

"They have all helped me so much and given everything to me since I arrived to make me feel comfortable and give me confidence. Everyone has helped me adapt to the game, but also the new conditions here.

"I'm enjoying every minute and I'm not trying to make things happen faster. I'm just trying to take it day by day and enjoy it as much as I can."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

Bowen, the Hammers' top scorer last season with 13 goals, has scored three times in his previous four Premier League London derbies, netting in both of his last two against Arsenal and Tottenham.

Only four West Ham players have scored in three derby appearances in a row in the competition, most recently Michail Antonio in 2019.

Chelsea – Cole Palmer

Despite a quiet game against Palace, Palmer is still Chelsea's biggest threat going forward.

He scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in the league last season, while also registering five direct goal contributions (three goals, two assists) at the Club World Cup, and he will be keen to get off the mark in 2025-26 at London Stadium. 

MATCH PREDICTION – CHELSEA WIN

West Ham are no strangers to losing their opening two matches of a league campaign, with only Southampton (nine) losing both of their first two games in a Premier League campaign more often than the Hammers (eight).

West Ham have, however, won four of their last eight home Premier League games against Chelsea (drawn two, lost two), but did lose 3-0 at London Stadium last season, last suffering consecutive home league defeats to the Blues in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns.

The Hammers have won just two of their nine home Premier League matches under Potter (D3 L4), picking up nine points. No West Ham manager has ever won fewer than 10 points in their first 10 home games in the competition, with 10 points the lowest currently by both Alan Curbishley and Avram Grant.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have won five of their last seven Premier League meetings with West Ham (one draw, one loss), and have 32 wins in the competition against the Hammers overall, only beating Spurs more often (37).

The Blues have also kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time since February 2023. The last time they went four successive games without conceding was in March 2021.

But they will be hoping to find their shooting boots here. Indeed, Chelsea had 19 shots without scoring against Crystal Palace. The Blues haven't failed to score in their opening two league matches of a campaign since 1995-96, when they opened with two goalless draws.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

West Ham – 22.4%

Draw – 23.2%

Chelsea - 54.5%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade