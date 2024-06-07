Jamie Vardy Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at Leicester City until June 2025. (More Football News)
The 37-year-old signed for the Foxes in 2012 from non-league Fleetwood Town and is third on the club's all-time top scorer list with 190 goals in 464 appearances.
He won the Premier League with Leicester in 2015-16 and also lifted the FA Cup, Community Shield and two Championship titles.
Last season, he scored 20 goals in all competitions, helping them get promoted back to the top-flight as champions after just one season out of the Premier League.
In a statement on the club website, Vardy said: "To get the numbers that I did [last season], I'm delighted with it, but there's still more to come.
"I've always said that age is just a number. My legs feel fine so that's why I carry on until my legs say, 'That's it, game over'. There will be a day when that comes, but that's not right now.
"We look forward to another season in the Premier League and seeing what we can do. One hundred per cent, it's the best league in the world. That's where you want to be playing your football."