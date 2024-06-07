Football

Jamie Vardy Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Leicester City

The 37-year-old signed for the Foxes in 2012 from non-league Fleetwood Town and is third on the club's all-time top scorer list with 190 goals in 464 appearances

Leicester City captain, Jamie Vardy.
info_icon

Jamie Vardy has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at Leicester City until June 2025. (More Football News)

The 37-year-old signed for the Foxes in 2012 from non-league Fleetwood Town and is third on the club's all-time top scorer list with 190 goals in 464 appearances.

He won the Premier League with Leicester in 2015-16 and also lifted the FA Cup, Community Shield and two Championship titles.

Last season, he scored 20 goals in all competitions, helping them get promoted back to the top-flight as champions after just one season out of the Premier League.

In a statement on the club website, Vardy said: "To get the numbers that I did [last season], I'm delighted with it, but there's still more to come.

"I've always said that age is just a number. My legs feel fine so that's why I carry on until my legs say, 'That's it, game over'. There will be a day when that comes, but that's not right now.

"We look forward to another season in the Premier League and seeing what we can do. One hundred per cent, it's the best league in the world. That's where you want to be playing your football."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prashant Kishor 'Won't Get Into Election Numbers Anymore' After His Predictions For LS Polls Go Wrong
  2. 'Insult': SP, Congress On RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Not Getting Seat On Stage In NDA Meet
  3. Ensure No Untoward Incidents Related To Hoarding Collapse Happen: SC To Railways And Mumbai Civic Body
  4. After Setback In LS Polls, AAP Now Focuses On Delhi Assembly Elections
  5. Day In Pics: June 07, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Sharmin Segal On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: Had A Lot At Stake With The Show, Pressure To Deliver Was High
  2. Kartik Aaryan On Why He Didn't Renew Contract With Fairness Cream Brand: I Understood That It Could Be Wrong
  3. 'Gullak 4's Sunita Rajwar On Why She Took A Break From Acting Once: I Decided I’ll Not Play A Maid Anymore
  4. From ‘Gullak 4’ To ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Five OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend
  5. ‘MasterChef India Tamil’: Akash Muralidharan Crowned The Ultimate Winner
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Sinner Lands Third Set Against Alcaraz In French Open Men's Singles SF
  2. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Live Score: CAN Lose Four Wickets After Put Into Bat In New York
  3. England At Euro 2024: Omitting Grealish And Rashford 'Good News' For Serbia, Says Matic
  4. Netherlands Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 16 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch
  5. F1 2024: Lewis Hamilton Believes Mercedes 'Not Far Away' After Upgrades
World News
  1. National Donut Day Deals: How To Score Freebies And Discounts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons And More!
  2. Rishi Sunak 'Apologises' For Leaving D-Day Celebrations Early; UK Foreign Secy, Veterans Minister Back Him
  3. 'Hello, I’m Dolly': Dolly Parton Takes Center Stage With New Broadway Musical Based On Her Life
  4. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Sinner Lands Third Set Against Alcaraz In French Open Men's Singles SF
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9