ITBP FT 2-1 KAMSFC, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: Indo-Tibetan Border Police FC Beat Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC

Catch the highlights of Group D clash between ITBP FT and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC match in the Durand Cup 2025, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
durand cup X itbp vs kamsfc
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC match in Durand Cup 2025. Photo: X | Durand Cup
Here are the highlights of Group D fixture between ITBP FT and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, held at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar. Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (KAMSFC) have earned promotion to the I-League 2 for the 2025-26 season. Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC scored an early goal but conceded two goals in each halves to lose the match. Catch the highlights of Group D clash between ITBP FT and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC match in the Durand Cup 2025, right here
ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Group D Contenders

Punjab FC, ITBP FT, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Bodoland FC

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Streaming Info

Live streaming of the Durand Cup 2025 football tournament will be available on Sony LIV. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: When Is The Final

The semi-finals are scheduled for August 19 and 20, with the grand finale scheduled to be held on August 23 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Matchday

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kickoff!

The group D fixture between the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Karbi Anglong started a few minutes late, with the scheduled time. ITBP are looking to take an early lead in the game.

5' - ITBP 0-0 KAR

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Defensive Game

This is the first fixture of Group D in the Durand Cup 2025 and both teams are trying their best to score the first goal of the match. ITBP players are in control and looking defensive, but Karbi players are more aggressive with the play.

18' - ITBP 0-0 KAR

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Red Card And Goal

One of Karbi Anglong Morning Star player was shown a red card for a foul in the 22nd minute of the first half. Then, they scored the first goal of the match in the 30th minute to take a lead in the game.

30' - ITBP 0-1 KAR

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goal!

Indo-Tibetan Border Police FC managed to find an equaliser just before the whistle of half-time. Three minutes have been added in the first half after the goal.

45' - ITBP 1-1 KAR

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half-Time

Both teams failed to find a goal to take a lead at the half-time. The score is levelled at 1-1 after the first half. Both sides will try to take lead in the match after the break.

Half-Time - ITBP 1-1 KAR

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts

The second half of the match between Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC has started with the Assamese club going berserk over their opponents.

48' - ITBP 1-1 KAR

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goal

Indo-Tibetan Border Police have taken a lead in the match after scoring a goal in the 60th minute. Karbi Anglong Morning Star are looking to find an equaliser as early as possible.

63' - ITBP 2-1 KAR

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bhujel's Goal

Hemraj Bhujel was the goal-scorer for Indi-Tibetan Border Police who flipped the game in their court. Now, ITBP is in lead and will hope to take on the lead till the end of the second half.

78' - ITBP 2-1 KAR

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Five Minutes Added

Five minutes have been added in the second half after 90 minutes. Indi-Tibetan Border Police FC have taken a lead in the game and now the onus is on Karbi Anglong Morning Star players.

90' - ITBP 2-1 KAR

ITBP FT Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full-Time

Both teams failed to score in the added time and Indo-Tibetan Border Police won the match by 2-1. Karbi Anglong Morning Star had a good start but failed to convert that in a win after conceding two goals in both halves.

Full Time - ITBP 2-1 KAR

That's All From Our Side!

Indo-Tibetan Border Police won their group D match of Durand Cup 2025 against Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC by 2-1. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
