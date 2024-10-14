Football

Italy Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Urges ITA To Learn From Belgium Mistake

Italy defeated Israel 2-1 in their first group-stage meeting thanks to goals from Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean in Budapest

football-uefa-nations-league-italy-israel
Luciano Spalletti says Italy must learn from their mistakes against Belgium
info_icon

Luciano Spalletti lauded Italy's spirit but warned his side must learn from their mistakes when they host Israel in Monday's Nations League clash. (More Football News)

Italy are top of their group, one point ahead of France, who smashed Israel 4-1 on Thursday.

Spalletti's side were held to a 2-2 draw with Belgium on the same day, throwing away an early two-goal lead after Lorenzo Pellegrini was dismissed for striking out at Arthur Theate.

The Azzurri manager referenced that error as Spalleti urged his side to use the Belgium draw as a learning curve.

Italy's fans cheer their team during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and Italy, at Bozsik Arena, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. - AP/Denes Erdos
UEFA Nations League: Italy Fans Turn Their Backs During Israel Anthem Before 2-1 Victory

BY Associated Press

"The team is working hard, sweating for the shirt, sacrificing themselves," the former Napoli head coach said at Sunday's press conference. 

"The problem we learned from the last game is that in football one incident can ruin all the good work, so we must always learn from our mistakes."

Italy defeated Israel 2-1 in their first group-stage meeting thanks to goals from Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean in Budapest.

Spalletti expects another stern examination, however, as Israel aim to bounce back from their thrashing by France last time out.

"I don't know exactly who will start because it's a very delicate game with many hidden dangers," Spalletti added before confirming Guglielmo Vicario will start in goal instead of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"Israel are a good team that can play football, so we have to keep our balance and organisation. I hope our team can take control of the game.

"Israel won't have the same attitude they showed against us or with France, as at times they sit deep and wait, at others they try to press you."

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli will be pushing for a starting berth in Udine, though questions remain as to whether he can partner Torino's Samuele Ricci.

"Fagioli deserves more playing time and he is working hard, but this time I won't be able to give you too many hints on the line-up," continued Spalletti.

"He can play with Ricci, I gave him the role in front of the defence because I think it can suit him, but he must also know how to change tempo and direction, shake off man-marking and use the midfield like a trampoline to bounce the ball from one side to another."

