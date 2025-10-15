Football

Italy 3-0 Israel, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Azzurri Register Big Win

Italy registered a thumping 3-0 victory over Israel in the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers on Tuesday night amid heightened security in Udine. Mateo Retegui opened the scoring for the Azzurri at the stroke of half-time. He then doubled the lead in the 74th minute before Gianluca Mancini added a third goal just before the full-time whistle.