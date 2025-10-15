Italy 3-0 Israel, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Azzurri Register Big Win

Italy's players wave their supporters at the end of the World Cup 2026 Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Italy's players wave their supporters at the end of the World Cup 2026 Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Italy's Gianluca Mancini, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup 2026 Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Italy's Gianluca Mancini, right, scores his side's third goal during the World Cup 2026 Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Italy's Gianluca Mancini, right, scores his side's third goal during the World Cup 2026 Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Italy's Pio Esposito, right, jumps for the ball with Israel's Or Blorian during the World Cup 2026 Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Italy's Mateo Retegui celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2026 Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Italy's Mateo Retegui celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2026 Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.
Security remove protesters with Palestinian flags during the World Cup 2026 Group I qualifying soccer match between Italy and Israel at the Friuli Stadium in Udine, Italy.
People take part in a pro-Palestinians protest ahead of the 2026 World Cup soccer match between Italy and Israel, in Udine, Italy.