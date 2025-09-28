Paris Saint Germain News, Ligue 1 2025-26: Luis Enrique Waits On Vitinha, Kvaratskhelia Injury Update

Paris Saint-Germain are waiting for updates on Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after they exited Saturday's 2-0 win over Auxerre early, but Luis Enrique has admitted the situation is "not positive".

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Luis Enrique Waits On Vitinha, Kvaratskhelia Injury News PSG Ligue 1
Vitinha was substituted during the first half of Saturday's game.
info_icon

  • Paris Saint-Germain are waiting for updates on Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after they exited Saturday's 2-0 win over Auxerre

  • PSG bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Marseille with their fifth win in six Ligue 1 games this season

  • Vitinha was taken off during the first half

  • Kvaratskhelia was replaced at half-time

Paris Saint-Germain are waiting for updates on Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after they exited Saturday's 2-0 win over Auxerre early, but Luis Enrique has admitted the situation is "not positive".

PSG bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Marseille with their fifth win in six Ligue 1 games this season, with centre-backs Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo scoring.

But just four days out from a heavyweight Champions League clash with Barcelona, PSG's injury crisis deepened as two more key players were withdrawn.

Vitinha was taken off during the first half after complaining of discomfort, while Kvaratskhelia was replaced at half-time after sustaining a thigh issue.

PSG were already without Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, fellow France forward Bradley Barcola, key midfielder Joao Neves and captain Marquinhos.

"I can't tell you anything. We have to wait for tomorrow's results. But that's normal," Luis Enrique told Ligue 1+ when asked about the duo.

"We have to stay calm; we are trying to overcome this with the strength of the team and the fans. 

Related Content
Related Content

"It's not positive but we have to wait for the medical staff tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, to know what type of injuries they have.

"With Vitinha, we made the change because he noted some problems. I don't know if there will be an injury or not. I don't want to take any risks with anyone."

PSG are not the only team with major injury problems, as their midweek opponents Barcelona will be without Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Joan Garcia and Gavi.

And Luis Enrique feels it is a shame supporters will not be able to watch two giants go at one another while at full strength, saying: "You have to be positive all the time, it's easy to be negative.

"It's a shame we will see a Barcelona-PSG match with five or six important players for both teams not playing. For me and Hansi Flick it's a shame, and for the fans of both teams."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Bumrah Bowls Haris Rauf With Perfect Yorker | PAK 141/9 (18)

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Playing XI Changes, Captain Quotes - All You Need To Know From Dubai

  3. Mithun Manhas Elected New BCCI President, Amita Sharma To Lead Women’s Selection Panel - Brief Look At Other Changes

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  5. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. Curfew Continues for Fourth Day in Leh After Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention

  3. Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested In Agra Over Molestation Of 17 Female Students

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  3. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  4. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

  5. Homebound Review | Neeraj Ghaywan’s Blistering Drama Casts A Wide, Severe Look At India’s Chasms

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  5. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations