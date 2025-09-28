Paris Saint Germain News, Ligue 1 2025-26: Luis Enrique Waits On Vitinha, Kvaratskhelia Injury Update

Paris Saint-Germain are waiting for updates on Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after they exited Saturday's 2-0 win over Auxerre
Paris Saint-Germain are waiting for updates on Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after they exited Saturday's 2-0 win over Auxerre early, but Luis Enrique has admitted the situation is "not positive".
PSG bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Marseille with their fifth win in six Ligue 1 games this season, with centre-backs Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo scoring.
But just four days out from a heavyweight Champions League clash with Barcelona, PSG's injury crisis deepened as two more key players were withdrawn.
Vitinha was taken off during the first half after complaining of discomfort, while Kvaratskhelia was replaced at half-time after sustaining a thigh issue.
PSG were already without Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, fellow France forward Bradley Barcola, key midfielder Joao Neves and captain Marquinhos.
"I can't tell you anything. We have to wait for tomorrow's results. But that's normal," Luis Enrique told Ligue 1+ when asked about the duo.
"We have to stay calm; we are trying to overcome this with the strength of the team and the fans.
"It's not positive but we have to wait for the medical staff tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, to know what type of injuries they have.
"With Vitinha, we made the change because he noted some problems. I don't know if there will be an injury or not. I don't want to take any risks with anyone."
PSG are not the only team with major injury problems, as their midweek opponents Barcelona will be without Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Joan Garcia and Gavi.
And Luis Enrique feels it is a shame supporters will not be able to watch two giants go at one another while at full strength, saying: "You have to be positive all the time, it's easy to be negative.
"It's a shame we will see a Barcelona-PSG match with five or six important players for both teams not playing. For me and Hansi Flick it's a shame, and for the fans of both teams."