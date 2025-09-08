Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: ISR Take Lead Via Azzurri Own Goal

Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers: Azzurri go up against Israel in an important clash for both the sides. A win for Italy is very much needed as a loss will put them in a precarious position. Follow the game live here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers
Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers of Europe where Italy and Israel play today at the Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen in Hungary which is a neutral location due to trouble in middle east. Israel are just behind Norway in Group I with nine points while Italy are third with six points. A win for Israel would highly strengthen their chances of making it to their first World Cup since 1970. Italy can not lose this game as that will open a six-point gap between the toppers Norway and Israel, making their way to the 2026 World Cup tougher. Follow this crucial match-up here
LIVE UPDATES

Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers

31' Manuel Locatelli has the chance to make up for his mistake as he gets the ball inside the penalty area. His shot though smashes right into the crossbar. Luck definitely not in his favour tonight.

Israel 1-0 Italy

Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: GOALLL!!!

16' Israel 1-0 Italy

It is an own goal and Israel celebrate. Italy's Manuel Locatelli just puts the ball back into his own net. A disastrous moment and that can be called really unlucky for Locatelli. But it is a goal anyway for Israel who have taken the lead.

Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers

5' Israel find the net quite early but the referee imidiately wants to have a second look at it through VAR.

And it has been denied. A foul has been called and Israel can not celebrate. So it remains 0-0.

Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers

KICK OFF!

We are underway now in this really crucial game for both Italy and Israel.

Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers

Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers

Israel vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country.

Kick off: 00:15 IST

Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers of Europe where Italy and Israel play today at the Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

  5. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

  3. Encounter In Kulgam’s Gudar Forest: Army Jawan Injured, Two Terrorists Trapped

  4. Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. Lavrov Says China, India and Russia Seek Stronger Partnership Amid Global Shifts

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'