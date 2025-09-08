Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: ISR Take Lead Via Azzurri Own Goal

Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers of Europe where Italy and Israel play today at the Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen in Hungary which is a neutral location due to trouble in middle east. Israel are just behind Norway in Group I with nine points while Italy are third with six points. A win for Israel would highly strengthen their chances of making it to their first World Cup since 1970. Italy can not lose this game as that will open a six-point gap between the toppers Norway and Israel, making their way to the 2026 World Cup tougher. Follow this crucial match-up here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Sept 2025, 12:49:30 am IST Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers 31' Manuel Locatelli has the chance to make up for his mistake as he gets the ball inside the penalty area. His shot though smashes right into the crossbar. Luck definitely not in his favour tonight. Israel 1-0 Italy

9 Sept 2025, 12:34:50 am IST Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: GOALLL!!! 16' Israel 1-0 Italy It is an own goal and Israel celebrate. Italy's Manuel Locatelli just puts the ball back into his own net. A disastrous moment and that can be called really unlucky for Locatelli. But it is a goal anyway for Israel who have taken the lead.

9 Sept 2025, 12:25:47 am IST Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers 5' Israel find the net quite early but the referee imidiately wants to have a second look at it through VAR. And it has been denied. A foul has been called and Israel can not celebrate. So it remains 0-0.

9 Sept 2025, 12:17:11 am IST Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers KICK OFF! We are underway now in this really crucial game for both Italy and Israel.

9 Sept 2025, 12:01:53 am IST Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers 🇮🇹 Italy probable XI for today’s game



• Switching from 4-4-2 → 4-3-3

• Raspadori in for injured Zaccagni

• Retegui out, Locatelli in



Forza ragazzi 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1weQWyhthF — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) September 8, 2025

8 Sept 2025, 11:44:11 pm IST Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers Israel vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country. Kick off: 00:15 IST