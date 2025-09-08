Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: ISR Take Lead Via Azzurri Own Goal

Israel vs Italy Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers
31' Manuel Locatelli has the chance to make up for his mistake as he gets the ball inside the penalty area. His shot though smashes right into the crossbar. Luck definitely not in his favour tonight.
16' Israel 1-0 Italy
It is an own goal and Israel celebrate. Italy's Manuel Locatelli just puts the ball back into his own net. A disastrous moment and that can be called really unlucky for Locatelli. But it is a goal anyway for Israel who have taken the lead.
5' Israel find the net quite early but the referee imidiately wants to have a second look at it through VAR.
And it has been denied. A foul has been called and Israel can not celebrate. So it remains 0-0.
KICK OFF!
We are underway now in this really crucial game for both Italy and Israel.
Israel vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country.
Kick off: 00:15 IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers of Europe where Italy and Israel play today at the Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen.