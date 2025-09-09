Israel Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gattuso Hails Blues’ Spirit After Nine-Goal Thriller

Gennaro Gattuso called Italy’s 5-4 victory over Israel "the craziest game" of his coaching career, as the Azzurri twice surrendered a lead before Sandro Tonali’s stoppage-time winner sealed a dramatic World Cup qualifying triumph

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israel Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Reaction
Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso during a match.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Italy edged Israel 5-4 in a chaotic World Cup qualifier, with Sandro Tonali striking the late winner

  • Giacomo Raspadori had put Italy 4-2 ahead before Israel’s 89th-minute equaliser sparked late drama

  • Italy have now scored five goals in consecutive matches for the first time in their history

Gennaro Gattuso described Italy’s 5-4 win over Israel as “the craziest game I’ve been involved with as a coach”.

In just his second game in charge of the national team, Italy picked up a vital victory to help them move above Israel in their World Cup qualifying group and into second place.

Italy took a 4-2 lead in the 81st minute through Giacomo Raspadori, but they still required a stoppage-time winner from Sandro Tonali after Israel levelled the scoring in the 89th minute.

Following their 5-0 win over Estonia last week, Italy have now scored five goals in back-to-back matches for the first time in their history.

Although Gattuso conceded that Italy can be too fragile when defending, he praised the desire of his players to continue fighting for the win.

“It was murder today,” Gattuso told RAI Sport and Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s the craziest game I’ve been involved with as a coach, but it is my problem and not that of the players.

“If we want to play in a certain way, we need to get better at this. We were crazy to systematically go on the attack, that’s what Israel were waiting for, they hit us on the counter every time. We could’ve defended deeper when leading.

Related Content
Related Content

“We’re a crazy team, because we are too fragile, we concede ridiculous goals too easily. The lads know that, but this is my problem, not theirs.

“We come from a football where it’s about references, but we need to work on being our own team first.

“The lads deserve credit for always reacting to every slap in the face, but it’s undeniable we cannot concede goals as easily as we did today.

“It’s not criticism for our players, me and my staff have to improve and work on that as soon as possible. This is a team that cannot lack solidity.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Nabi-Atal Build AFG Innings After Early Jolt

  2. 'I Wasn't Completely In The Mix': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On KKR Exit

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Won’t Stop On-Field Aggression In Blockbuster Clash

  4. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  5. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  2. Elgar Parishad Case: Supreme Court To Hear Activist Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea On September 15

  3. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  4. Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

  5. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban After Gen Z Protests

  3. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  4. Trump Loses Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case, $83 Million Award Stands

  5. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis