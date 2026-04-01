Iraq Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Babylons Lions Stand Between Le Verde And WC Qualification

Iraq's players jog during a training session ahead of a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Bolivia in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, March 30, 2026. Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Iraq Vs Bolivia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Inter-Confederation Final between Iraq and Bolivia at the BBVA Stadium in Guadalupe in Mexico. Bolivia defeated Suriname by 2-1 in the semifinals and will eye a sport in the World Cup after a hiatus of 32 years, Meanwhile, Iraq booked a direct seat in this match by winning the fifth round of the AFC qualifiers. The single-game format leaves no margin for error, as one bad performance is all it takes to end a nation’s dream. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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